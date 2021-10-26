Teens’ party dress sparks debate after being humiliated on Facebook by adults

A 17-year-old girl from Alabama has been humiliated for her evening dress on Facebook by adults.

Grace Brumfield, the girl in question, is a college girl who spoke about some of the comments from adults who had strong feelings about her choice of dress.

In conversation with BuzzFeed, The Brumfields school recently held its end of year ball. She went with her boyfriend, Zach, wearing a dress she had fashioned to slightly resemble Princess Diana’s black revenge dress.

I got so many compliments on my dress, and it was our first trip home since Covid … I had so many great memories, and the environment was just amazing, Brumfield told the store.

Sadly, the jovial experience of returning home from Brumfield suddenly came to a halt after her boyfriend’s mother shared their photos with a Facebook group called Sunflowers and Daisies, which she said told her he was there were around 32,000 likes with nice comments and negative comments.

Brumfield said she felt saddened by the negative responses because she was confident in her appearance that night, and she didn’t want that feeling stolen from her because others in life had harassed her .

She also said she was shocked at the meanness of some of the comments, especially since the majority of them were from women who were mothers and grandmothers.

The group’s admins have since deleted the Facebook post.

Taking TikTok, Blumfield showed snaps from her photoshoot with her boyfriend as well as screenshots of some of the negative comments.

Check them out in the video below.

Disclaimer: Some comments mention sexual assault.

People on TikTok were quick to point out the intimidating aspect of negative comments.

An older generation spewing out its bad teachings, someone wrote.

Parents are so concerned about bullying but are okay with it once their middle aged minors bully themselves on Facebook, another added.

A third said: [I] guarantee you each of these [adults] told a child if you can’t say something nice then don’t say anything at all. So there they are.

Among all comments, Brumfield added BuzzFeed that she was hurt by a comment from a woman named Rhonda.

As a victim of sexual assault, it made my blood boil because clothes are not the reason men and women are assaulted.

Luckily, Blumfield has supportive parents, a boyfriend, and her boyfriend’s mother. Her boyfriend’s mother even responded to the negative comments.

After suffering the backlash of others over a dress, Grace left a farewell message to BuzzFeed about confidence and people wearing what they want because it’s their choice.

No one else has the right to tell someone to cover up more because that distracts older men and women from learning to control themselves, she said, in part.

Indy100 contacted Grace Brumfield for further comment.