Candiani Denim Microfactory rises in the heart of Milan – Sourcing Journal





‘The world’s greenest factory blue’ brings its technology closer to the end consumer in its latest retail venture. Candiani Denim recently opened Candiani Custom, an extension of its existing Milan-based boutique that includes a micro-factory specializing in bespoke jeans made and washed on site. The one-of-a-kind experience is based on the five pillars of personalization, transparency, sustainability, technology and Made in Italy. The project involves several partners in the Italian supply chain, including automatic fabric cutter manufacturer FK Group, finishing technology company Tonello, sewing machine manufacturer Sip Italy, textile chemical company Nearchimica, the manufacturer of Cervo Tessile interlining, manufacturers of Cadica and Riri upholstery, and more. “Thanks to their cutting-edge technologies, some of which have been developed exclusively for Candiani Custom, the project is a relocation of Italian manufacturing, which combines all stages of the production of a pair of jeans under one roof, at the heart of Milan, ”the company said. “Technology combines innovation and sustainability to deliver the best in luxury, quality and experience, including speed to market. “ Personalized candiani

Courtesy Installed in a showcase inspired by Milanese design of the 1960s, the client becomes the designer of Candiani Custom. Each pair of custom jeans is guaranteed to be the customer’s perfect fit, crafted from a selection of bespoke fabrics, including 100% biodegradable and compostable stretch fabrics from Candiani made using Corevea technology. Customers then choose a wash or laser treatment, along with details like buttons and rivets, sewing thread color, and external back patch and embroidery options. By designing exactly what the consumer wants, the factory aims to circumvent the problem of industry-wide overproduction. The concept also reveals the hidden world of clothing manufacturing, which Candiani Denim has taken steps to make more transparent with an open factory day before the pandemic and Candiani Vision, a second showcase dedicated to educating consumers on its technology. Coreva. “By involving the customer in every part of the experience, it is [immersed] in the process and able to create a more direct relationship with the manufacturing world, ”the plant said.

