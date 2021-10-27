Fashion
History Happenings: When fur coats were in fashion
An FS Mitvalsky & Co. truck is shown at Cedar Rapids in the 1950s. The company had a store in Waterloo and a cold room that could hold over 10,000 fur coats. The company also operated its own rendering plant. (The History Center / Nesper Sign Collection)
The original inhabitants of Linn County and the settlers who followed trapped, wore, and traded fluffy animal coats for protection from the elements.
Fast forward to more recent times, and you may remember reading the obituary of longtime local furrier Al Berger, who died in 2006 at the age of 86.
These early days and the Shepherds’ Passage are the first and almost the last chapter of a once vibrant local fur trade that experienced tremendous growth and a lot of tailoring before finally falling out of fashion.
In 1885, Nathan Schoen was the first furrier listed in a directory for the town of Cedar Rapids. His advertisements and advertisements typical of the time read as follows: Practical Furrier, all kinds of fur clothing made to order, remade and repaired. 119 N. 3rd street
Various tanners and tailors advertised furs and fur goods before this date, but Schoen hung his hat on the idea that the need for a fur town could support a business.
Mitvalsky
The Mitvalsky fur company was born out of Frank Mitvalsky Sr.’s experience as a butcher and cattle buyer dating back to the 1880s.
In 1913 Frank Sr. and his son Frank Jr. (who had worked for hide producers Ohsman & Sons Co.) hung a shingle under the name Cedar Rapids Hide & Produce Co., which specializes in tanning hides. for dresses and coats.
FS Mitvalsky & Co, better known as Mitvalskys, would become a prominent local name for all things furs. By 1942, the town directory contained category listings for raw fur traders, fur traders and furriers, fur manufacturers, fur repair and remodeling, and fur storage. FS Mitvalsky & Co was listed under each heading.
Frank Jr.’s son, Richard J., owned and ran both companies until his retirement in 1987. At one point, he was one of the largest shippers of raw fur for the Hudson Bay Co. in London. . His stepmother, Anna C. Mitvalsky, was also in the family business and served as its president for decades.
Mitvalskys had branches in Cedar Rapids and Waterloo and operated its own rendering plants.
Shepherds
Alfred Berger brought his family’s expertise in the fur trade to the region in 1941. He was born in Vienna, Austria, in 1919. His uncle, David Berger, professor of religion at Coe College, was his link with the region.
Berger worked for the Schoen family before starting his own business at his home in 1945 on Seventh Avenue, just before the big bend after entering Marion through Cedar Rapids.
Berger Furriers started out as a salon showroom. It has grown over the years to include a sewing workshop, office and vault. Berger employed more than a dozen full-time staff at one time, including buyers and sellers in New York City.
Reality locker room
By the 1870s, the Victorians had given up on the brutal notion of simply wrapping themselves in warm fur. They wore silk coats lined and trimmed with fine pile fur, which amplified the idea of paying a premium for rare furs.
In the late 1940s and early 1950s, Hollywood stars wrapped themselves in fur items like chinchilla hats, ermine gloves, lynx scarves, sable stoles, fox boots and, of course, mink coats.
The ambitious demand for luxury furs that ensued ushered in look-alike furs with names such as coney (rabbit), rabbit (rabbit), mountain sable (dyed bassarisque), and Hudson’s seal (dyed black muskrat).
A 1952 law of Congress required manufacturers of fur clothing to begin using the real names of animal skins sold, but the public penchant for pinching skins would persist until the popularity of mink. peaked in the 1980s.
This was when long mink sold for between $ 5,000 and $ 50,000 and sometimes made the news in fashion magazines when they were priced between $ 300,000 and $ 400,000.
Storage room
So it’s no wonder that the older generation put so much energy into protecting fur coats from moths.
Local department stores like Armstrongs and independent furriers like Mitvalskys have outdone themselves in newspaper ads for summer fur storage, boasting about the size of their chests, constant cold temperatures, and scientifically proven methods of killing furs. fur-eating insects.
Reuse
Recycling the long and prized fur coats of grandmothers into a new garment more compatible with the fashions of future generations has always been part of the fur trade.
Some of the earliest furrier advertisements in Linn County newspapers tout the ability of owners to transform old, hairy coats into sleek, shaved fur items like dresses and vests.
Furgottes?
Technically, the last chapter on the local fur trade was not and probably never will be. You are a Google search far away to find local people in the business of buying and selling some kind of fur, as well as making clothes, blankets and other things with it.
The local fur industry, however, is far from its peak with several well-known local furriers running half-page advertisements for Fur Coat Month in The Gazette each August.
Joe Coffey, freelance writer and content marketer at Cedar Rapids, writes this monthly column for The History Center. Comments: [email protected]
The September 1957 cover of the Junior League of Cedar Rapids magazine featured two women and a girl looking over a fur coat. In the 1980s, a full length mink coat cost from $ 5,000 to $ 50,000 and more. That’s $ 17,000 to $ 175,000 in today’s dollars. (Submitted)
This ad for N. Schoen, the practical furrier, appeared in the Cedar Rapids City Directory and offered summer fur storage. (Submitted)
Storing furs was big business at Cedar Rapids, as evidenced by this 1962 Armstrongs ad in The Gazette. At the time, Armstrong’s Fur Department employed three people and offered free pickup in the area by bonded courier drivers. (Gazette archives)
