Southeast Men’s Golf Team Dominantly Wins





The Southeastern University men’s golf course, which started the 2021 season with the highest national preseason ranking in program history in eighth place, climbed higher in the rankings after winning the Nancy Nichols Invitational in Sebring, the team’s first victory of the season. Led by Noah Endicott of St. Cloud, the now sixth-ranked Fire posted a 285-under-3 score in the first round at Sun N Lake Golf Club to open an eight-stroke lead over St. Thomas. Endicotts 6-under66 led by 1 over Kade Cannon of St. Thomas in the individual tournament, while SEUs Matthew Soucinek opened with a tied 72. In the second round, Endicott and Cannon cooled, shooting 76 and 75 respectively, while Soucinek climbed the standings with a 68 under 4. As a team, the Fire recorded the tournament’s best lap, an impressive 281 under. 7 with all four teams scoring equal or higher. Taking a sizable lead in the final round, SEU closed with a bang, posting the best lap of the day again with a score of 2 of 290 for a 30-stroke margin over West Liberty. Individually, Soucinek continued his impressive game, winning his second title of the young season, beating teammate Endicott and Cannon by one with a total of 5 under. SEU rookie Nick Zarillo posted his career best fourth place scoring 1 in 217. Fire’s five teammates finished in the top 25. Early Tuesday, the Fire took second place in the Keizer Cup, hosted by top Keizer University at the Mission Inn Resort and Club. Individually, Soucinek held a one-stroke lead with nine holes remaining. Endicott is only three shots back in a tie for fourth place. The Fires are wrapping up their fall season at the Coqui Classic in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico, November 1-2, and returning for the Sun Conference season in the spring. 46th Annual Florida Southern Pop Sikes Golf Day On November 8, starting with lunch at 11:30 a.m. and gunfire at 12:30 p.m., the South Florida Men’s Golf Team will celebrate their 46th rendition of Pop Sikes Golf Day at Lone Palm Golf Club. The program, which has 13 national titles, celebrates past achievements at its annual fundraising event. The tournament is a four-person scramble, and prizes are awarded for both gross and net divisions. For more information, sponsorship opportunities or registration, contact Head Coach Lee White at [email protected]. Pink Ribbon Golf Tournament November 9 The Pink Ribbon Golf Tournament, which raises funds for the Watson Clinic Foundation’s breast cancer initiative, is scheduled for November 9 at the Lake Ashton Golf Club. There will be a silent auction, raffles and a hole-in-one contest for a free car. Last year’s event raised over $ 25,000 for the foundation and 250 players will participate in 2021. Sponsorships are always available. Contact [email protected] for more information. Joel Helm can be reached at[email protected].

