Why modest fashion is both a movement and an entrepreneurial opportunity

When Annabel John goes shopping with family and Muslim friends, not everyone has the same retail experience.

When I go to the High Street, I can usually go to a store and find clothes that I like, she says. My sisters are Muslim and so are many of my friends. Very often they will have to travel seven or eight floors to find a single item.

The reason is simple. Fashionable fashion and the principle of modesty – to which many Muslim women adhere – do not always go hand in hand. Even in fashion staples – like the plain white T – the neckline can be too low and the sleeves too high. So, finding something suitable in High Street stores can be a lot of shopping.

Hence the rise of Modeste Mode. The term started to gain traction around 2017 and 2018 and by the end of the decade it had become a recognizable trend. Modesty – as promoted by a number of fashion influencers – has become something of interest not only to Muslims but also to a wider audience of women.

But as Annabel John sees it, mainstream stores – not just in Britain but all over the world – are failing to fully respond to a potentially huge and lucrative market for modest fashion. According to the Pew Research Institute, the Muslim population is expected to grow from the current level of 1.6 billion to 2.8 billion in 2050. As it stands, John says Muslim women already spend $ 48 billion a year on modest fashion and that number can only increase.

Pass to the general public

Given these numbers, it would be tempting to assume that the ever-agile fashion industry is already fully meeting this booming demand. Well – to a point. In Johns’ view, high-end buyers are well taken care of, mainstream consumers not so much.

For example, modest clothing has already caused a stir at events such as London Fashion Week, but this is only a subset of the market. John remembers researching the market. I went to a fashion show. The designers really came from a high end perspective. They weren’t dealing with, say, university students.

As the founder of the e-merchant Modestwist.comJohn is aimed at the Gen Z or Millennial audience who would normally shop for affordable clothing at stores like H&M and Zara here in the UK. In his experience, this is a market that is always off the radar screen of investors and manufacturers.

Low awareness

Having decided to launch a modest retail brand, she traveled to China to discuss manufacturing and found that there was very little awareness of the fashion demands of Muslim women. Even in Turkey – another clothing manufacturing hub – local designers and manufacturers focused on their own domestic market and gave little thought to the possibilities of supplying Muslims in Western Europe and beyond.

Equally intimidating, John found that there was little appetite on the part of investors. It is perhaps not surprising. It is a market with many nuances. The aforementioned high-end has attracted fashion brands, but John says even the emphasis is on dressing for traditional Islamic occasions and looks. Everyday fashion – going to college or to work is largely forgotten. For foreigners looking, the nature of the request can be considered elusive.

But John persevered, investing 80,000 of his own money to start the business. The store was launched as a minimum viable product in 2019.

The launch noted the company. Modestwist was named by Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba as one of the top 36 fashion startups. It was a defining moment.

I flew to Hong Kong and met investors and industry experts who taught me a lot about e-commerce and the supply chain, ”she says. some products.

So, in September of this year, Modestwist was launched as a global business, promoting itself through influencers (with a particular focus on TikTok) and Pinterest. John doesn’t quote the sales figures, but she points out that 80% of the brands in the first winter collection sold out within a week.

And the company finds customers in unexpected places. Many of our clients are in Paris, the United States and Northern Ireland, explains John.

Modestwist is by no means the only one in this market. Modinisa has caused a stir with its mix of Islamic styles and modest clothing, and even retail giant John Lewis has a modest range. It is, as John acknowledges, a movement.

So how does the company differentiate itself? Well, the look is modest but not necessarily Islamic. The goal is to attract millennials and millennials who want variations on current fashion styles.

Going forward, John plans to expand his current team to 4 and hire new designers. His plans reflect confidence that this is still a largely untapped market.