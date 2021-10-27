Satanists convince Rose Tree Media School District in Delaware County, Pa. To change dress code





MEDIA, Pa. (WPVI) – A local Satanic organization has convinced a Delaware County school district that its dress code discriminates against Satanists. Joseph Rose, the founder of a local organization called Satanic Delco, said other Satanists whose children attended schools in the Rose Tree Media School District had informed him of the verbiage of the dress code prohibiting all clothing or equipment of “nature. satanic”. “The idea that a public school would allow religious expression in school, but choose to distinguish and prohibit the expression of a specific religion obviously struck us as a problem,” Rose said. It took about a month of consistent emails and phone calls to the district before the superintendent sent out an announcement that said in part “… Although we had no complaints or concerns raised by a student , parent or resident, we will remove this language from our current dress code information in the student manual. “ After reading the entire statement, Villanova law professor Ann Juliano said the district had likely done the right thing. “I really like the way they phrased it. They recognize that there might be religious beliefs that are problematic, not that there are, but there could be, and so they would remove it.” , she said. But most of the people Action News spoke to in Media said it makes you wonder when exercising your rights goes too far. “I wouldn’t want anything satanic or bigoted about clothing in schools,” said Lisa Cutrufello of Clifton Heights. “It’s like a free speech issue. Are they going to allow the Nazis to put symbols on children’s shirts and send them to school,” Media’s Donna Willis said. Meanwhile, Rose said he would continue to fight schools over their dress code decisions. “It kind of raises awareness of what Satanists are, what we are not, and maybe helps us a bit to empower ourselves when we have to reach out to the next high school, which I do,” a- he declared. Rose has already launched a similar campaign involving the Garnet Valley School District, which currently bans clothing and equipment with satanic or “cult” images. From Satanic Delco’s website, the group does not worship Satan, but rather believes that religion can and should be separated from superstition. “We are not promoting belief in a personal Satan. To adopt the name Satan is to embrace rational research away from supernaturalism and archaic superstitions based on tradition. Satanists should actively work to refine critical thinking and exercise reasonable agnosticism in all things. Our beliefs must be malleable to the best current scientific knowledge of the material world – never the other way around, “read a statement on the website.

