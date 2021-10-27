William & Mary vs. Towson

Courtesy of: William & Mary Athletics

WILLIAMSBURG, Virginia-The William & Mary women’s swimmer took a 143-118 victory over Towson on Saturday, behind nine individual wins in 14 events. The victory was highlighted by Miss cundiff swimming at top speed 22.83 to win the fashionable 50 freestyle, setting a new pool record.

The tribe started the day off on the right foot with a convincing victory in the 200 Medley relay. Cundiff anchored the relay by touching the first after superb swims from his teammates, Anna kenna , Annie tuttle , and Corinne Davenport . The team of the Tribe of Kat Vanbourgondien , Ellie Henri , Maura graff , and Katie Stevenson took second place.

Kenna edged Vanbourgondien as the pair finished one, two in the 100 backstroke. The duo again won first and second places later in the competition clocking 2: 04.81 and 2: 07.41 in the 200 backstroke.

Tuttle would follow it up with a win, beating the competition by almost four full seconds in the 100 breaststroke. Tuttle would also take the nine points for first place in the 200 breaststroke before going on with a victory in the 200 IM.

In the 100, it would be Stevenson who would beat Cundiff to the wall as the teammates finished one, two with times of 51.91 and 52.02 respectively. The tribe would be sure the competition would end the same way it started, a Green and Gold relay victory. Kenna, Stevenson and Cundiff, as well as Elisabeth Intihar would swim to a victory in the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 3: 28.82 in the last event of the day.

The Women of the Tribe are now 2-0 after last week’s victory at Johns Hopkins. Cundiff set a pool record in the 50 freestyle in each of his first two meetings this season.

Coming soon: The tribe will be home next weekend for a meeting with UMBC. Both teams will start things at the recreation center at 2:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

WILLIAMSBURG, Virginia-William & Mary’s men’s swim fell 172-89 to Towson on Saturday afternoon at Campus Rec Center. Graham Hertwweck and Michael Lowe have claimed individual victories in the tribe’s first home meeting of the season.

Hertweck claimed the tribe’s first individual victory of the day, swimming a record 20.86 to claim first place in the 50 freestyle. The sprinter would be just ahead, securing a second place in the 100 freestyle.

Lowe, a freshman, clocked 1: 52.71 to touch the opponent in the 200 backstroke. It was Lowe’s first victory in an event of his career. Lowe was only six-tenths of a second away from sweeping the backstroke competitions, clocking 51.70 in the 100 for second place.

The Greens et Or started the outing with a second place finish in the 200 QN relay. Lowe and Hertweck were joined by Younger Cole and Noah’s Fields , swimming at a time of 1: 33.37. Younger would earn more points for the tribe with a second place in the 100 breaststroke.

Fields and Gavin Lamoureux would finish second and third in the 200 butterfly, respectively, and Lamoureux would finish second in the 100-yard version of the event with a time of 50.84.

Remote specialist Owen Miller finished the 500 freestyle in 4: 4912 for second place and ended the day teaming up with Hertweck, Diego cruzado , and Eugino Massari to finish second in the 400 freestyle relay.

Next stop: The tribe will be home next weekend for a meeting with UMBC. Both teams will start things at the recreation center at 2:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Courtesy: Towson Athletics

WILLIAMSBURG, Virginia.– Behind 12 wins in total, the Towson University men’s swim team, which was without its divers for the competition, took a 127-89 victory over host William & Mary on Saturday afternoon at Tribe’s Recreation Center.

Second yearBrian Benzingclinched a pool record in the 100 breaststroke, stopping the clock in 55.29 and continuing his unbeaten streak in that event. The Tigers also won both relay events, including a five-second victory in the 400-yard freestyle relay.

The victory ended a five-game winning streak for the Tribe against the Tigers. It was Towson’s first victory against William & Mary since October 11, 2014 and the first in Williamsburg since November 7, 2003.

How did it happen

Towson opened his afternoon with a 1 minute, 31.53 second win in the 200-yard medley relay, led byEvan botaand followed by Benzing,Trey adkinsandRyan baldino. The Tiger won the relay by two seconds.

Ryan booksteinwon the 1,000-yard free by four seconds, clocking 9: 59.54. TeammatePatrick flinttook second place in 10: 03.62.

Towson took the top three spots in the 200-yard free, punctuated bythat of Michel Fazio1: 42.79, withCoby Ockertat 1: 45.22 andBrendan Farrarwith a third time of 1: 45.91.

Bota clinched a 100-yard backstroke victory, winning just a sixth-hundredth of a second in 51.64 over Micah Lowe of William & Mary, in 51.70.

It was a first and third for Towson in the 100-yard breaststroke as Benzing put his name in the record books with his 55.29. Benzing won the event by nearly three seconds,Tanner finishedtaking third place with a 59.42.

Nick mcclurelost a second of her 200-yard butterfly time, scoring 1: 52.49 to win the event. Baldino was second in the next event, the 50-yard freestyle, touching in 21.12.

Coming out of the break, Baldino returned to the 100-meter freestyle, hitting the wall first with a time of 46.02, winning by almost a full second.TJ Bearortook third place in 48.06.

Reed sellsand Fazio went two-three in the back from 200 yards, with just a second between them. Sells finished in 1: 52.81 while Fazio went in 1: 53.88.

Noah Diacumakoswon the 200-yard breaststroke with a time of 2: 05.01, a two-second victory for the junior. Fatta took third place with a time of 2: 07.53, just three tenths behind second.

In the 500-yard freestyle, Towson again finished first and third, withDrew munsonscoring the first in 4: 47.64, a two-second victory. Bookstein was third in 4: 51.15.

Benzing doubled the day with a 100-yard butterfly victory, taking the win with 49.29. McClure hit third place with 51.28, a half-second improvement from his record the previous season.

Diacumakos also added a second victory, covering 200 yards IM with a time of 1: 54.98, passing teammate Flint, who was second in 1: 55.14.

Towson finished his dominant victory with a time of 3: 03.02 in the 400-yard freestyle victory with Benzing, Fazio, Adkins and Baldino. Ockert’s group, Bearor,Luc Schwarand Bota was third in 3: 08.87, just half a second off second.

Up Next for Towson

The Tigers have a week off before their next competition date.

Towson heads across the ring road for a clash at UMBC on November 6.

The action is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. at the UMBC Retrievers Aquatic Center.

WILLIAMSBURG, Virginia.– The Towson University women’s swim team, without divers, fell on the road at William & Mary 143-118 at the Tribe’s Recreation Center on Saturday afternoon.

Towson (2-2) had another strong performance from his distance team asMeagan Clarkwon both the 500-yard freestyle and the 200-yard freestyle.Karlee Carminaticlinched a victory in the 1,000 freestyle, losing seven seconds more than her season record. Towson swept the butterfly from 100 yards withHailey Ritter,Samantha casoloandAva enriquez.

How did it happen

Carminati notched Towson’s first victory of the day in the 1,000-yard freestyle, touching with a season-best 10 minutes, 21.51 seconds.Brigitte Thomas, a true freshman, also had a season best time of 10: 31.11 for third place.

Towson landed first and third in the 200-yard freestyle, with Clark winning in 1: 53.23 and Enriquez touching in 1: 56.99.

Julia aliwas third in 100 backstroke (59.09) whileKatie nunez(1: 07.19) andTiffany Sharp(1: 07.36) was second and third, respectively, in the 100-yard breaststroke.

Casolo took first place in the 200 butterfly yard with a time of 2: 07.20, passing second place Grace Tramack of William & Mary, but well over a second.

Towson had big runs in the 50 free yards, finishing second, third and fourth in the round, led byMaddie Thinat 24h49.Parker Schulzwas third at 24.65 while Ritter was fourth at 24.75. It was Schulz’s first time swimming the event this fall.

Shay walkerclinched a third place in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 52.04 forwardSuzannah millstook the same spot on the 200 backstroke with a time of 2: 08.27. Matulis was second in the 200-yard breaststroke with a time of 2: 26.59.

In the 500-yard free, Towson was first, second and fourth, with Clark winning in 5: 02.05, losing almost a second from his record the previous season. Carminati was second with a time of 5: 04.03, an improvement of five seconds, while Thomas touched in 5: 06.46, another personal best.

Towson closed the lead to the top three spots in the 100-yard butterfly, earning a victory over Ritter with a 56.93. Casolo (57.89) and Enriquez (58.36) finished second and third respectively.

Mills clinched second place in the 200 medley yardage, closing in on first place with his time of 2: 10.96. Annie Tuttle of the tribe won the event in 2: 09.88.

The final event of the day, the 400-yard free relay, saw Towson take second with the group of Ritter, Clark, Mince and Nunez finishing with a time of 3: 33.61. It was the first time this season that the Tigers had participated in this event.

Up Next for Towson