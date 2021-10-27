Decoding Men’s Underwear – Times of India





The most overused and least thought out piece of clothing of all time is the underwear. They say that good underwear can be a real game-changer, because if you aren’t comfortable on the inside, nothing feels comfortable. This sentiment has increased in recent years and is changing the way men and fashion brands look at men’s underwear. Gone are the days when one size fits all and one fit for all mindsets resulted in the same boring old briefs and boxers for men. Underwear is no longer just worn for functionality, it is now a sign of your personal style. Today there are different designs, fabrics and shapes of underwear to choose from; which begs the question: how to decode men’s underwear and strip them of the most important factors for an unforgettable underwear experience. Fabric

For decades, cotton underwear has been the first and only choice of men for everyday wear. The last few years have seen an increase in the number of men turning to underwear made from fabrics like Tencel Modal, bamboo, combed cotton, among others. These new-age fabrics are softer, more breathable and more comfortable than cotton. They are also more moisture absorbent, gentler on the skin, and better suited to the diverse climate of the Indian subcontinent. In essence, these new fabrics are worth trying to make your daily use a healthier experience. Size and fit Each brand usually defines its own sizing parameters and so there is no one-size-fits-all formula. Therefore, finding a perfectly fitting underwear meant looking for a needle in a haystack and once found you never let go. But what does a perfectly fitting underwear mean? This means an undergarment that isn’t too loose or too tight, won’t pull up, sink into your skin, or restrict your movement. Performance The basic rule of underwear: An undergarment doesn’t do its job well if you can feel it. If you are athletic or have an active lifestyle, you don’t want to be reminded that you are wearing a pair every time you go for a run or jump. Moisture wicking, breathability, streak-free elastic bands and a snug yet comfortable fit are just some of the features that will help you get the most out of your underwear and support your lifestyle no matter what. whether. Variety

It’s almost like it’s Candyland! Briefs, boxers, boxers, boxers, midway briefs, jockstraps, thongs the possibilities are endless. And when you add the colors, patterns and prints, it’s party time there. There are underwear for everyday wear, sports underwear and even specially designed underwear for the bedroom! Not every fit or style is right for every man, but it’s heartwarming to know that men’s underwear isn’t just about tights anymore. The bottom line is, what’s inside is simple, and not just spiritually, but what you wear under your clothes as well. The world seems to be realizing this and is catching up to make sure that men don’t miss out on an out of the ordinary underwear experience, whatever their personality, body type, and fashion choices. So the next time you are looking for a new pair, know that there are a lot of fish in the sea, but there is a perfect one for you too! With contributions from Yogesh Kabra, Founder – XYXX.

