The best men’s afternoon kit of 2022





“],” renderIntial “: true,” wordCount “: 350}”> When we’ve spent all day hitting the slopes all we want to do is put on something comfy and enjoy a favorite drink. These are the best items we found to be comfortable and in looking well. Japanese Aether Merino Henley ($ 225) (Photo: courtesy Ether) If we only had one shirt to wear all winter, it would be this one. Made from 80 percent Japanese Merino and 20 percent nylon, it’s thick, comfortable, soft, and naturally odor-resistant. (SXXL) Buy now Mack Weldon Tech Cashmere Hat ($ 68) (Photo: courtesy of Mack Weldon) One tester called it the most comfortable beanie I’ve ever worn, thanks to its blend of merino, cashmere and nylon. The weave was tight enough to have some resistance to the wind, but breathed during long, hard runs. Buy now Allbirds Wool Dasher Mizzle Mid Shoes ($ 145) (Photo: courtesy Allbirds) This new kicks-knit collar keeps snow out, while the water-repellent merino wool body keeps your feet warm and toasty. Testers found that the horizontal lugs on the natural rubber outsole provided solid traction in slush. Bonus: the pair is carbon neutral. Buy now Smartwool Hudson Trail Hoodie ($ 160) (Photo: courtesy of Smartwool) Wear the versatile Hudson Trail on a winter hike or to your favorite bar by the ski lifts. It is made from a blend of 45 percent recycled wool, polyester and nylon. We liked the loose weave, which kept us from sweating but trapped heat well. (SXXL) Buy now Finch Knife Co. Runtly Knife ($ 139) (Photo: Courtesy Finch Knife) This knife quickly became our favorite for everyday wear. The high carbon steel (154CM) retains its sharpness admirably, we’ve used it to open boxes, cut cheese and carve for months, and it’s still sharp. The epoxy grip and titanium clip are also tough as nails. Buy now Coalatree Evolution Joggers ($ 89) (Photo: courtesy of Coalatree) Each pair of these joggers is made up of three cups of coffee grounds, 10 plastic bottles and Bluesign approved polyester. They’re also incredibly comfortable and can fit into a hip pocket about the size of a Nalgene. (XXXXXL) Buy now Evergoods Mountain 3.5L Fanny Pack ($ 119) (Photo: courtesy Evergoods) This fanny pack can hold five 12 ounce cans of your choice, but we love it more than the large size. Its pockets feature a range of organization slots for sundries, along with smart details like padded buckles, key guard and sturdy zippers for luggage. Buy now Fjllrven Ovik Wool Quilted Jacket ($ 375) (Photo: courtesy of Fjllrven) This rugged and stylish jacket features a polyester and cotton exterior that you can wax to improve durability and water resistance. The insulation is a biodegradable blend of recovered wool and cornstarch fibers. (XXXXXL) Buy now BN3TH Classic Full Length Base Layer Stockings ($ 55) (Photo: courtesy BN3TH) The Tencel Modal fabric of these long johns is incredibly soft against the skin, wearing your most comfortable t-shirt against your legs. A patented pouch and flat seams keep sensitive bits in place and friction-free when you’re on the go. (XXXXXXL) Buy now

