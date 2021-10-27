Piano for four hands: how the fashion of the piano for four hands began and why it was popular for its romantic possibilities

ThisPrior to the 18th century, when composers began to write music for two musicians seated at the same piano, fellow students and amateur keyboardists helped each other, filling difficult passages where both hands were stretched to their physical limits. .

One would therefore have expected that early attempts at composition for a duet piano would revel in the enhanced virtuoso possibilities offered to four hands working simultaneously on an instrument, or exploit the potential of richer tones and textures.

Yet the initial impulse to compose for piano four hands was not so much the creative potential of the medium, but rather the wonderful opportunity it offered to enjoy closeness to one’s playing partner at a time when such things were otherwise frowned upon.

Who were the first to play piano four hands?

The first great composer to show a particular interest in the medium was Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. His inspiration came from playing a duet with his sister Nannerl on a tour, and in London with Johann Christian Bach, with whom at the age of eight he studied for several months in 1764. It was little around this time that the Sonata in C K19d, with an exuberant rondo finale in which the according to player (located on the left and traditionally male) plays an episode with his right hand on the left of the first player (female). Assuming it was his work, Mozart’s childhood imagination clearly knew no bounds.

In 1777, Charles Burney (better known as a music historian) composed a set of four duet sonatas, which are widely regarded as the first to appear on paper. Also at this time, JCBach composed three enchanting duet sonatas and Muzio Clementi produced two sets of three (from Op. 3 and Op. 14). Yet it was later Mozart’s piano duo music that put the nascent genre on the musical map, including two teenage sonatas Kk358 and 381 full of Italian sunshine, but most notably the Kk497 sonatas. and 521, the last of which was dedicated to two gifted young people. sisters, Babette and Nanette Natorp, for whom Mozart specially designed this exquisite gem.

Or Haydn or Beethoven composed something significant for this more friendly genre of genres, the former perhaps due to her social isolation based at Esterhzy Palace in Hungary, the latter perhaps due to her personal sense of isolation due to the cruel attack of deafness. Yet in Schubert, the original four-handed music has found its greatest champion indeed the very first work listed in Otto Erich Deutsch’s groundbreaking catalog of music by Austrian composers is a Fantasy in G for Piano Duo, composed in 1810, when Schubert was still in his early teens.

Schubert has produced over 30 piano duet opuses, spanning his (so short) creative life. These range from collections of dances, marches and lndler, to overtures, rondos and sets of variations. However, on the scale of the vision, two works stand out: the Hungarian entertainment D818, inspired by her pupil, Countess Caroline Esterhzy, 18, but dedicated (perhaps to avoid gossip) to married singer Katharina von Lszny; and more particularly the last Fantasy in F minor D940, dedicated to the Countess Caroline, who was now 22 more acceptable. La Fantaisie, one of Schubert’s most intense creations, is the first authentic masterpiece for piano duo, and remains an unrivaled peak of the genre.

As romantic music gained momentum in expressive, temporal, harmonic, and sonic terms, the piano duo’s relative intimacy struggled to find a natural voice. Or Schumann, Mendelssohn, Chopin or Liszt produced something of great consequence for four hands, and while nationalism inspired occasional ensembles of dances and character pieces in Russia, Central and Slavic Europe, and the Nordic countries (notably Grieg), only two works have truly achieved a truly classical status: Brahmss Hungarian dances and Dvoks Slavic dances and even these have achieved musical immortality in their orchestral forms.

When did the piano for four hands become popular with the public?

The flip side of the relative paucity of original music for four-handed piano in the mid-19th century was the growing demand for orchestral sheet arrangements. It was the golden age of educated families adopting the piano as their ideal living room instrument, and it was through the piano that many people learned about orchestral and chamber repertoires. This is where four hands really came into their own, disentangling the contrapuntal, harmonic and textural complexities of multi-instrumental music with a clarity and precision that often surpassed the originals.

By the end of the 19th century, solo and duet versions of the last symphonic masterpieces were consistently selling for more than the original scores. Many composers, notably Brahms, made their own arrangements, while others relied on expert transcriptionists or students. Some arrangements were decidedly literal, others were more impressionistic, using specifically pianistic devices and rhetoric to help convey the expressive flavor of the originals.

How French composers adopted the piano for four hands

Yet there was one country whose natural tendency towards pizzazz, subtly alluring, and charming sobriety, combined with sparkling finesse, made it the piano duo’s natural homeland: France. It was Georges bizet who paved the way in 1871 with his 12 movements Child games (Children’s games, he selected five highlights for the popular orchestral suite). As an unforgettable miniature follows one another, one can only marvel at the fruitfulness of Bizet’s invention, of the sparkling perpetuum mobile of The spinning top and carelessness as light as the air of Soap bubbles à la Schumannesque, the heat of the fire of Petit mari, petite femme (Petit Mari, Petite Femme).

Chabriers Souvenirs from Munich (an 1887 quadrille on the favorite themes of by Wagner Tristan and Isolde!) and Saties Three pear-shaped pieces (Three pear-shaped pieces, 1903), Unpleasant impressions (Disagreeable Insights, 1908-12) and In horse dress (In Riding Gear, 1911) are all notable for their Gallic spirit (at least in the titles), but it was Debussy who scored the next four-handed bullseye with his four-move Small Suite (1886-9). Although little revolutionary in the way of, say, In white and black (1915) for two pianos, the Small Suite has a melodic charm and harmonic opulence la Massenet who are disarmingly captivating.

Another classic of the French repertoire for piano in duet is Faurs Cart, a suite in six movements compiled between 1893 and 1896. Exceptionally for this most elegant and refined French composer, Faur gave each movement a generic or evocative title, starting with the most alluring of all lullabies and ending with the Chabrier-esque. The Spanish step. Enchantment radiates from every page and the reason is not hard to understand, it was written for Rgina-Hélène Bardac, the granddaughter of Faurs longtime mistress Emma Bardac (who would marry Debussy in 1908).

He was the most distinguished pupil of Faurs, Maurice Ravel, who produced the last popular classic of the piano duo genre: Loyal mom (Mother Goose, 1908-10), a suite of five pieces orchestrated and extended in 1911 to create a half-hour ballet score. Like at Debussys Small Suite and Faurs Cart, Ravel distills his creative essence in a sequence of enchanting miniatures full of charm and affection.

Although several renowned French composers (including Franaix and Milhaud) then turned to writing pieces for four hands, only Poulencs’ Sonata of 1918, a completely different genre of work for adults, which nevertheless has a charm unique of its own, can boast of a regular place. in the scenic repertoire.

What about Russia?

Of all the countries where one might have expected to produce a substantial amount of high-quality original piano duet music during the Romantic era, Russia is perhaps the most notable omission. Apart from an atypical old Sonata in C Mussorgsky, the Food (The Five) nationalists showed no interest in the genre (not even the multi-generic Glazunov), nor Scriabin, Tchaikovsky and the Moscow school, nor the three great peaks of the post-romantic generation: Stravinsky (with the exception of two small series of Easy parts), Prokofiev and Shostakovich. From time to time, a set of Saloneque miniatures might emerge, such as Rachmaninoffs Six Pieces, op. 11 (1894) and the 12 pieces by Arensky, op. 66 (1908), but these were indeed exceptions to the general rule. It would seem that the Russians were so instinctively drawn to the global heroism of solo virtuosity that sharing the musical booty felt like a pyrotechnic dilution.

Why has the piano for four hands lost its popularity?

Unsurprisingly, the magical essence, warm friendliness and innocence of childhood that had become an integral part of the piano duo’s repertoire turned out to be virtually impossible to replicate after the horrors of music. First World War. As a result, the last hundred years can be best characterized as a series of musical hotspots for four-handed music, often from unexpected sources. For example, the original version of Peter Warlocks Capriol Suite (1926) was for piano duo rather the version for string orchestra that we hear invariably today. Yet perhaps the biggest surprise is that the humble piano duo caught the attention of several cutting-edge composers, including Berio (To touch and Little song, both 1991), Kurtg (Jtkok [Games], Books IV and VIII, 1979/2010) and Schnittke (Sonatina, 1995).

And to bring us up to date, the prolific Argentinian composer-pianist Juan Mara Solare (b.1966), whose latest in an exceptional series of works for four-handed piano is the furious and invigorating tango. skid (2020). That the intertwined legs associated with this most sensual form of dance are somehow represented by two pairs of crossing hands on a single keyboard seems somehow appropriate and very much in keeping with the very genesis of the four-handed piano to him. – even, one might say.