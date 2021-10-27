Fashion
Ladies, dress whatever you want this Halloween
In my previous article Do you have my size? I mentioned my difficulty choosing my Halloween costume between FashionNova Curve and Amazon. I decided to buy the FashionNovas version of Lola Bunny, but this decision does not come without the judgment of others.
The selection of FashionNova Curves is different from cute Torrid or elegant Lane Bryant. It offers trendy clothes for nightclubs and girls’ nights to make their customers feel sexy. Oddly enough, many are uncomfortable with young women feeling and dressing sexy.
After years of internalized shame and loathing for my body, I’m finally in a place where I can confidently and comfortably wear a revealing costume. I was so embarrassed by my curves in college that I covered myself in loose, dark sweaters and leggings.
I remember everyone always telling me to stop hiding my face with my hair and covering my mouth when I laughed. I remember how much I hated taking showers because seeing my body in the mirror made me fall apart.
Slowly, I switched to cute, casual clothes like graphic tees and tighter pants. I was exhausted from hating myself and my body, and yearned to be as confident as my friends and peers.
I realized that there was nothing inherently wrong with stretch marks, cellulite, and stomach rolls. There’s nothing wrong with either my generous bosom that I’ve had since I was eight, or my butt with a mind of their own. It’s part of who I am, so how can I hate it?
I consider my Lola Bunny costume to be a milestone, but I know that I will be judged for showing my body in a sexy way. Some will view my stomach with disgust, not because of my weight, but because they can see my stomach in the first place.
What’s wrong with wearing a sexy Halloween costume? I say “sexy”, although there are those who would call it “slut”.
What’s wrong with a woman showing off her body? Isn’t it a sign of radical self-esteem and self-confidence to wear such a daring outfit? Isn’t it brave for a woman to wear what she wants, risking the stares and screams of men? Or the possibility of groping their hands, or the imminent danger that any woman feels in the face of a threatening man?
It’s part of slut-shaming – a specific branch of sexism that reinforces the idea of a pure woman, someone moral enough to save themselves for the right man. She dresses modestly in class, wearing what flatters her body, but not too much to attract the wrong kind of attention.
Women who show the slightest cleavage or wear a short skirt are constantly looked askance. If she’s wearing a sexy Halloween costume, everyone assumes she just wants attention.
What no one considers is how having the ability to dress the way they want is the definition of self-agency and bodily autonomy. She knows what she wants and how she wants to express herself, so why would she deny herself what makes her feel confident?
I would be lying if I said I had no doubts about my costume, wondering if it was too much or if I really wanted to wear it. But when I tried on the costume, I didn’t want to take it off. I wanted to wear it at home like a 50s housewife wears frilly dresses while doing housework.
I knew I looked good when the shorts hugged my hips tightly and the high socks accentuated my legs. I looked at myself in the mirror in disbelief but beamed with pride.
I will no longer hide my body out of shame or the judgment of others, and I’m done with holding back. I don’t stop halfway where I can be and how good I can feel.
My Lola Bunny costume is the first step in giving me the most possible. Any woman wearing a sexy Halloween costume gives herself the same.
