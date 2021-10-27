Fashion
Big Ten Men’s Basketball Preview: Northwestern Wildcats
The Head Coach: Chris Collins
Review 2020-21: 9-15 (6-13)
End of season: No playoffs
What comes back
It was a pretty tumultuous year for the Wildcats last season. A promising start to the campaign and a 3-0 start to their conference roster quickly derailed with a 13-game losing streak to end the season. The Wildcats ended their season with just three wins before the start of the Big Ten Tournament, and lost to Minnesota in the first round.
For the Wildcats, they bring back key pieces with talent and perhaps more importantly, experience in the league. Will this be enough to improve the disappointments of last year? Time will tell us.
NU goaltender Chase Audige is back after averaging 12.3 points and 3.7 rebounds per game in 2020-21. Forward Pete Nance is also back among the top men in the conference after averaging 11.1 points and 6.8 rebounds last year. Guard Boo Buie will also be back for Team Collins. Last year, he averaged 10.3 points and 4.0 assists per game.
Northwestern also quietly brings in a very strong recruiting class. After having the worst recruiting class in the conference in 2020, they moved up to sixth place in the conference and 35e in the country in 2021, according to 247Sports.
Shooting goaltender Casey Simmons arrives as 100e best prospect in the country and best player in the state of Massachusetts. Four-star shooting goaltender Julian Roper is among Michigan’s top 150 and top five players. Brooks Barnhizer is just outside the top 150 while the 151st ranked player in the country and will also seek to have an immediate impact.
Forward Elyjah Williams, a transfer from Fairleigh Dickinson, will also join the Wildcats. Williams was All-NEC last season after averaging 13.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. Williams also shot 42 percent from three points. At 6-foot-7 and 220 pounds, Williams brings a size and versatility the Wildcats desperately need as Miller Kopp heads to Indiana.
What was lost
In terms of roster losses, Northwestern isn’t spinning as much as some of the other B1G teams. The aforementioned forward Miller Kopp transferred to Indiana after averaging 11.3 points and 3.0 rebounds per game in 2020-21 and Anthony Gaines headed to Siena after accumulating 3.9 points and 4 , 3 rebounds per game.
Other than that, they haven’t lost anything from last year’s squad. For a coach who is likely in the hot seat as the season approaches, seeing familiar faces again has to be a positive. However, that’s probably another reason he’s in the hot seat, because if he can’t win with this roster, especially the veterans and the experience he has back, it might never happen.
Hence Richard Pitino in Minnesota last season. Pitino couldn’t get the job done, and it will be interesting to see if Collins is any different.
Versus Ohio state in the time of Chris Holtmann
Historically, this series has been entirely in the state of Ohio. In 122 games in team history, OSU is 98-24 against the Wildcats, which is good for an impressive 0.803 winning percentage.
Since Chris Holtmann took over at Ohio State, the Buckeyes are 4-2 against the Wildcats. However, the Northwesterns’ biggest victory last season came against Ohio State. In their third conference game of the year, Boxing Day, the Wildcats defeated the then number one. 23 Buckeyes 71-70. After that game, Northwestern went on a 13-game losing streak, including losing their second game to the Buckeyes.
Season prediction
Chris Collins is officially on Richard Pitino’s territory; win this season or it could be his last job. Luckily for Collins, they have talent at Evanston and have a solid transfer in Elyjah Williams joining the squad.
The problem for Northwestern this year is the problem they face every year; they have to play a Big Ten conference schedule and the league isn’t often nice to teams that have a talent disadvantage.
For the Wildcats to have a successful season they will need to win big conference games like they did against Ohio State last season and hope to earn a berth in the NCAA tournament, otherwise they might be looking for ‘a new coach to lead the program. .
Next step in the LGHL preview series: Penn State Nittany Lions
Sources
2/ https://www.landgrantholyland.com/2021/10/26/22747166/big-ten-mens-basketball-preview-northwestern-wildcats-chris-collins-2021-2022
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]