Big Ten Men’s Basketball Preview: Northwestern Wildcats

The Head Coach: Chris Collins

Review 2020-21: 9-15 (6-13)

End of season: No playoffs

What comes back

It was a pretty tumultuous year for the Wildcats last season. A promising start to the campaign and a 3-0 start to their conference roster quickly derailed with a 13-game losing streak to end the season. The Wildcats ended their season with just three wins before the start of the Big Ten Tournament, and lost to Minnesota in the first round.

For the Wildcats, they bring back key pieces with talent and perhaps more importantly, experience in the league. Will this be enough to improve the disappointments of last year? Time will tell us.

NU goaltender Chase Audige is back after averaging 12.3 points and 3.7 rebounds per game in 2020-21. Forward Pete Nance is also back among the top men in the conference after averaging 11.1 points and 6.8 rebounds last year. Guard Boo Buie will also be back for Team Collins. Last year, he averaged 10.3 points and 4.0 assists per game.

Northwestern also quietly brings in a very strong recruiting class. After having the worst recruiting class in the conference in 2020, they moved up to sixth place in the conference and 35e in the country in 2021, according to 247Sports.

Shooting goaltender Casey Simmons arrives as 100e best prospect in the country and best player in the state of Massachusetts. Four-star shooting goaltender Julian Roper is among Michigan’s top 150 and top five players. Brooks Barnhizer is just outside the top 150 while the 151st ranked player in the country and will also seek to have an immediate impact.

Forward Elyjah Williams, a transfer from Fairleigh Dickinson, will also join the Wildcats. Williams was All-NEC last season after averaging 13.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. Williams also shot 42 percent from three points. At 6-foot-7 and 220 pounds, Williams brings a size and versatility the Wildcats desperately need as Miller Kopp heads to Indiana.

What was lost

In terms of roster losses, Northwestern isn’t spinning as much as some of the other B1G teams. The aforementioned forward Miller Kopp transferred to Indiana after averaging 11.3 points and 3.0 rebounds per game in 2020-21 and Anthony Gaines headed to Siena after accumulating 3.9 points and 4 , 3 rebounds per game.

Other than that, they haven’t lost anything from last year’s squad. For a coach who is likely in the hot seat as the season approaches, seeing familiar faces again has to be a positive. However, that’s probably another reason he’s in the hot seat, because if he can’t win with this roster, especially the veterans and the experience he has back, it might never happen.

Hence Richard Pitino in Minnesota last season. Pitino couldn’t get the job done, and it will be interesting to see if Collins is any different.

Versus Ohio state in the time of Chris Holtmann



Historically, this series has been entirely in the state of Ohio. In 122 games in team history, OSU is 98-24 against the Wildcats, which is good for an impressive 0.803 winning percentage.

Since Chris Holtmann took over at Ohio State, the Buckeyes are 4-2 against the Wildcats. However, the Northwesterns’ biggest victory last season came against Ohio State. In their third conference game of the year, Boxing Day, the Wildcats defeated the then number one. 23 Buckeyes 71-70. After that game, Northwestern went on a 13-game losing streak, including losing their second game to the Buckeyes.

Season prediction

Chris Collins is officially on Richard Pitino’s territory; win this season or it could be his last job. Luckily for Collins, they have talent at Evanston and have a solid transfer in Elyjah Williams joining the squad.

The problem for Northwestern this year is the problem they face every year; they have to play a Big Ten conference schedule and the league isn’t often nice to teams that have a talent disadvantage.

For the Wildcats to have a successful season they will need to win big conference games like they did against Ohio State last season and hope to earn a berth in the NCAA tournament, otherwise they might be looking for ‘a new coach to lead the program. .

