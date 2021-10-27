Peter Manning acquired by longtime CEO considering expansion – WWD

Tall and Tall is a common sizing option for men who don’t fit into standard clothing offerings, but what about the 30 percent of the US male population who are shorter than the average height of 5 feet? 9 inches? The options are not that many.

This is the void that Peter Manning sought to fill in 2012 when he founded his eponymous brand to dress shorter men.

Manning, whose career was in the theater business in New York City, is 5ft 8in tall and had always struggled to find clothes that fit him well and didn’t require expensive alterations. According to the story, he had been frustrated since the 1970s when he bought a pair of elephant-leg jeans, but after going to a tailor to have them taken back, he was told that after he got them modified, they would no longer be the legs of eph.

“He’s been angry ever since,” said Jeff Hansen, chief executive of Peter Manning. Hansen, a retail veteran whose backgrounds include J. McLaughlin, Frette and La Perla, said that while Manning had a great idea he had no background in fashion or retail so he agreed to join us in running the business. Their first product was a chinos with a 26 inch inseam. Although there were a few hiccups at first, once the fit was perfect, the pants “sold like hot cakes,” Hansen said.

Since then, the company has expanded beyond a simple online business to become a business with a showroom in New York’s Flatiron District and a variety of products including dress and casual shirts, polo shirts, T-shirts and Henleys; casual and dress pants as well as jeans; hoodies, vests, jackets, down jackets, parkas, leather jackets and overcoats.

Peter Manning injects a bit of fashion into his assortment.

Size is unique to Peter Manning and is based on height, weight and body type with slim, standard and wide fits. The proprietary sizing system uses a 1 to 4 sizing system as well as 2X, 4X and 4XL that covers men from 5ft 7in and 145lb to 5ft 10in and 200lb.

The business has been profitable almost from day one and has grown exponentially over the past few years since Hansen established a solid manufacturing base to support the expanded assortment. “Even during COVID-19, we increased by 50% last year,” said Hansen.

The product is designed by an in-house team and there is a 15,000 square foot warehouse in Brooklyn where goods are stored and shipped directly to customers. The showroom only contains samples for customers to try on and order. Prices are affordable, with pants at around $ 90 or $ 100, shirts at $ 88, a suit at $ 650, and a leather jacket at $ 50.

With Peter Manning on solid footing, its founder and namesake left the company, leaving Hansen in charge. And this month, Hansen bought out Manning’s stake in the company and became the sole owner.

The name will remain the same, but Hansen intends to further expand Peter Manning’s reach.

“My plan is to be more aggressive in growing our e-commerce business through marketing,” he said. “And I’m starting to look at more retail outlets.”

He said he has long believed that a mix of physical and online retail is the best way to build a brand, and he plans to expand the company’s physical presence significantly. He believes Peter Manning can manage between 10 and 40 stores in major metropolitan markets, using online data to determine which locations should include another location in New York, as well as other key cities such as Los Angeles, Chicago and Houston. .

Peter Manning’s Flatiron store.

“Our guys are everywhere,” he said. “The only common thread is their demographics.”

Hansen believes the main strength of the company is its separate fit, which took seven years to perfect.

On the website, the company is very sensitive in its wording and does not use the word “short” to describe its customers. “It’s hard to talk to guys without being insulting,” said Hansen.

Instead, he opts for “Not so tall” or “Not so thin”. But he’s more aggressive in his explanations of how his exclusive size works, boasting that there won’t be any more wrinkles on the wrist, “pirate arms” in shirts, too low crotch or stacking. at the ankles in the pants.

The assortment is also classic enough to appeal to a wide range of men.

“Our guys are not fashion guys,” he said. “They don’t want the latest from Tom Ford, they just want pants that fit them.”

That being said, Peter Manning tries to inject a bit of fashion into his offering, including buffalo check overshirts and camouflage jackets; quilted jackets and utility vests; stretch cotton jeans and dress pants and shirts that can be worn naked.

“Men are more particular with their clothes today,” said Hansen. “Before us, they didn’t walk around naked, they found solutions, but they weren’t used to a good fit.

Trousers continue to account for 60 percent of the business, but outerwear has become more popular, led by country jackets, leather bombers and now down coats.

For the future, Hansen sees opportunities to further expand its offer. Ski pants, for example, were a big hit last year, and he plans to add jogging pants and workout shorts in the future.

But one thing is not on the table, and that is women’s clothing.

“We certainly wouldn’t make women,” he said. “It’s too complicated.”