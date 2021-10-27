Fashion designer celebrates modesty in Beverly Center boutique





EDITOR’S NOTE: We have changed Elle B. Mambetov’s name to reflect her married name, not her store name. (Oct 26, 2021) LOS ANGELES For Elle B. Mambetov, every parchment in her fashion catalog is sacred. The luxury fashion designer recently opened her new clothing store at the Beverly Center in Los Angeles, after overcoming a difficult trip while working in the UK. What would you like to know Elle B. Mambetov is a luxury fashion designer

After being falsely jailed as a victim of fraud while working in London, Mambetov’s whole mindset around fashion changed

Once released, she opened her new store with designs that celebrate modesty, a value she learned to appreciate after converting to Islam.

Mambetov’s luxury boutique is located on the 7th floor of the Beverly Center Being in LA has been an adventure, “Mambetov said.” Personally, that’s where I met my husband, and that’s where I rebuilt everything I lost in my career, so it holds a very special place in my heart right now. As she worked with her team to keep her shop in pristine condition, Mambetov added that she was grateful for her new start in LA. While in the UK, she was falsely imprisoned as a victim of fraud and faced racial injustice along the way. “I am stronger than I thought,” she said. “I think there have been only a number of times during this situation that I didn’t think I would survive. So to have survived it and then be able to go out and be on the other side sometimes surprises me. “

But the challenges didn’t stop her. Mambetov maintained his innocence and opened his store on the seventh floor of the Beverly Center. Her designs reflect modesty, a value she came to appreciate more after her conversion to Islam. She wants to make haute couture accessible to all style preferences. I want people to come to the store and check out not only my designs but all the amazing designers we have from all over the world. It’s about being able to have fun with fashion. Fashion is such an expression of who you are, it doesn’t have to change just because you dress modestly.

