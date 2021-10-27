Fall Fashion Trends in South Hills Village (Part 2) – News, Sports, Weather, Traffic & the Best of Pittsburgh





KDKA News Update PM: October 26, 2021KDKA News Update PM: October 26, 2021 26 minutes ago

Night forecast from KDKA-TV (10/26)Stay on top of the local weather with weather forecast from meteorologist Ray Petelin! 4 hours ago

Lawsuit: Driver involved in accident at Pa. Turnpike was wearing noise-canceling headphonesPennsylvania toll highway accident victims claim one of the drivers was wearing earmuffs. 4 hours ago

FDA Advisors Approve Pfizers Vaccine For Children Ages 5-11A panel of U.S. health advisers have approved pediatric doses of the Pfizers COVID-19 vaccine, bringing the United States closer to immunizing children ages 5 to 11. 4 hours ago

Woman accused of dismembering her husband’s body and collecting profitsA 69-year-old woman is accused of defrauding social security for years after allegedly dismembering the body of her deceased husband. 4 hours ago

Mark Cuban to sell downtown Pittsburgh building to developerMark Cuban sells a piece of downtown Pittsburgh. 6 hours ago

American Jewish Committee issues report on state of anti-SemitismThe American Jewish Committee released its report. 7 hours ago

Former Clairton woman accused of dismembering her husband’s body and collecting her profitsA former woman from the Mon Valley is accused of killing her husband, dismembering his body and defrauding Social Security for years to collect her benefits. 7 hours ago

State official and parents sue 4 Westmoreland County school districts to end mandatory maskingA local state official and a group of parents have sued four Westmoreland County school districts over their cover-up policies. 8 hours ago

New Kensington Police suspect charged with assaulting 9-year-old girlMan is behind bars after New Kensington Police say he assaulted a 9-year-old, then led police in a chase in Allegheny County; Reports by Ross Guidotti of KDKA. 8 hours ago

Former Avalon officer files gender discrimination complaint in physical fitness testA former Avalon officer filed a complaint, raising concerns about gender discrimination; Reports by Meghan Schiller of KDKA. 8 hours ago

Pittsburgh City Council Introduces New Major Safety InitiativeIn recent years, great efforts have been made to reduce lead exposure in southwestern Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh City Council Introduces New Major Safety Initiative; Reports from Royce Jones of KDKA. 8 hours ago

Evening forecast KDKA-TV (10/26)Stay on top of the local weather with weather forecast from meteorologist Ray Petelin! 8 hours ago

Dump Truck Driver Killed On Route 51 After Train CollisionA dump truck slammed into a moving train, killing the driver and cutting off Route 51 for hours. 8 hours ago

Petition created to stop PennDOT’s proposal to toll Highway 79An online petition to stop a proposed toll on Interstate 79 is gaining traction. 9 hours ago

The Gun Law Conversation Returns to HarrisburgThe gun law conversation returned to Harrisburg on Tuesday; KDKA’s Bryant Reed has more. 9 hours ago

FDA Advisors Approve Pfizers’ COVID-19 Vaccine For Children Ages 5-11FDA advisers have approved a lower dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11; Reports by Chris Hoffman of KDKA. 9 hours ago

Report: Man Pleads Guilty to Drug Charges in Mac Miller Overdose DeathThe man accused of selling the pills the Pittsburgh native and rapper Mac Miller owned before dying of an overdose has pleaded guilty, according to TMZ. 11 hours ago

Reporter Update: FDA discusses Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11FDA discusses Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11; Reports by Chris Hoffman of KDKA. 13 hours ago

Reporter Update: Policewoman sues Avalon for discriminationA woman who was an Avalon police officer filed a complaint against the borough. She says she wanted to become a full-time officer but was unable to pass one of the physical test requirements, which she says is discriminatory; Reports by Meghan Schiller of KDKA. 13 hours ago

Community helping Hampton Twp. Family after tornado damaged houseA Hampton Township family takes it one day at a time after their home’s roof exploded in a tornado last week. 13 hours ago

Analyst: Supply chain shortages and delays will make Thanksgiving dinner expensiveMarket analysts and food companies are warning that Thanksgiving is going to be an expensive dinner. 14 hours ago

Afternoon Forecast KDKA-TV (10/26)Stay on top of the local weather with meteorologist Kristin Emerys’ 7-day forecast! 14 hours ago

Allegheny County Health Department Reports 350 New Cases, 2 More DeathsThe Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 350 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths. 14 hours ago

