Has fashion retail reached the pinnacle of minimalism? | BoF Professional, News and Insights

When decorating his new store in Soho, Tory Burch wanted to create a place where shoppers could feel like walking into my living room. It features ceilings covered in woven baskets, patterned painted railings, granny-chic chintz sofas, a dazzling quilted patchwork chandelier, and plenty of knickknacks hand-picked by Burch herself.

It’s a change from the luxury and fashion stores neighboring Boutique Burchs Soho, with mostly pristine and sparse interiors, white walls, and fluorescent lighting. But Burch wanted his location to feel differentiated by the details, instead of creating the same environment everywhere.

Burch is one of a growing number of designers leaning toward maximalist retail design in a quest for differentiation, a pivot after much of fashion has spent the last decade focusing on minimalism.

Veronica Beard stores feature crowded gallery walls and animal print furniture, and the brand intends to go all out with an art deco theme for its next store in Miami. As co-founder Veronica Swanson Beard explained, we want every store to feel like a destination. PatBO, a Brazilian fashion label from designer Patricia Bonaldi opened a store in New York City in September and used tropical wallpaper and raffia pendants to introduce the brand to American shoppers. Streetwear brand La Ropa opened a store in New York City at the end of October, featuring loud, colorful graffiti and giant red poufs.

Even minimalist gurus say they evolve. Alex Mustonen, the co-founder of Snarkitecture, the Brooklyn-based design firm behind the Kiths stores, said he has been designing with more color and detail lately and increasingly opposes those who assume that our work is all white, he said. For the Kiths Paris store, which opened in February, Mustonen showcased blue velvet sofas, woven rugs and colorful floors.

Stores shouldn’t look like museums, they should be a space that expands the brand’s narrative.

Minimalist retail design has long dominated fashion spaces, with the exception of brands like Gucci, which suffered a global redesign of the store in 2016 to highlight the brands’ shift towards a whimsical eclecticism that came with the appointment of Alessandro Michele the previous year. But just as some brands have moved away from bland marketing to stand out, some design experts recommend fashion to embrace interiors that have more flavor. And after the pandemic, fashion must use all possible resources to push shoppers back into stores, added Michael Gatti, director of architecture and design firm Gensler.

For me, stores need to be bursting with brand personality, said Gatti, who has worked with brands like Tiffany, Cartier and Saks Fifth Avenue. Stores shouldn’t look like museums, they should be a space that expands the brand’s narrative.

Minimize minimalism

Fashion’s addiction to understated interiors taps into the art world, said Kyle Chayka, cultural columnist at The New Yorker and author of The Longing for Less: Living With Minimalism.

Galleries have developed this technique … to use large, empty, white spaces to emphasize artwork and it works in a retail context when you’re trying to focus someone’s attention on a piece of art. very special thing, said Chayka.

Luxury fashion copied the art world and the rest of the industry followed. Minimalism has also dominated fashion because it’s easy to execute, said Robin Standefer, co-founder of design firm Roman & Williams, who has worked with brands like Cole Haan and Goop.

Many fashion brands also rely on the concept because it helps a shopper focus on specific products, said Emiliano Salci, co-founder of design firm Dimorestudio, which has designed stores for Fendi, Dior and Lanvin.

The museum-store trend has left no room for differentiation. The pitfall is that they look like everyone else.

The advice we have received from clients is to produce these very neutral spaces because the collection, at the end of the day, will be the protagonist, said Salci.

But the danger fashion finds itself in now is that many stores look alike, according to Gatti. The museum-store trend has left no room for differentiation, he said. The pitfall is that they look like everyone else.

The pendulum swings

The thirst for maximalism goes beyond fashion. In interior design, consumers have embraced what is called Great-millennial styles such as wicker furniture and patterned upholstery. Restaurants and hotels have also become more residential, detailed, and simply warmer in general, Standefer said.

For fashion, incorporating touches like quirky furniture and ornate fixtures can help ignite the senses and elicit a strong emotional response, Standefer said.

Brands that lean towards maximalism can also help customers experience their creative vision better. Swanson Beard highlighted competitors like LoveShackFancy, which rolls out a rich retail design that includes ostentatious curtains and dripping crystal chandeliers.

You can learn a lot about a brand from the style of furniture it chooses, she said.

Plus, tackling minimalism helps new names stand out. When your store is all white you can probably count on 100 years of branding to do very little to sell expensive clothes, but as a new brand you want to put the most appealing thing in place, Aristotle said. , co-founder of La Ropa. Sanchez.

Maximalism also works best on TikTok, today’s social media platform of choice.

TikTok … needs more dynamism and detail, said Chayka. Interior [design] the vocabulary on TikTok is made up of detailed plans; artifacts, interesting moments in a corner.

Finding the right balance

Of course, not all fashion brands abandon minimalism. In fact, it is still a distinct minority. Dimorestudios Salci, who sticks to a more minimalist approach, said fashion brands shouldn’t confuse maximalism with quality.

What you’re trying to achieve in a space is subconsciously focus on the product and this is easily achieved by cutting back, added John Elliott, who just opened a sparse store in New York City.

But for brands that want to move away from minimalism, Standefer recommends creating retail environments that mimic a home.

People today have a very big appetite for interesting home interiors and these environments create a really interesting and cozy flavor and attitude, she said. Instead of creating a blank canvas for a collection, let an environment react and ignite.

Instead of creating a blank canvas for a collection, let an environment react and ignite.

The exaggerated design also doesn’t have to be overwhelming or messy. When designing floor concepts, Swanson Beard said brands should think about the presentation of clothing before developing a strategy for the overall design of a store. Veronica Beard, for example, will first set up specific areas dedicated to categories like denim and jackets before sprinkling design cues around those areas to enhance the store without slowing down the shopping journey.

It’s about maximizing the store for collection display while having moments of focus inside, she said.

Gatti also works with some clients who are trying to reconcile the two worlds of minimalism and maximalism. More and more brands are renting larger spaces so that they can add relaxation areas filled with brand details while keeping shopping areas more sparse.

It’s adding cafes to sit on or a library to relax in, Gatti said. In these spaces, there is more room to attract attention.

