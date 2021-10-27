Max Porter Provisions hosts gifts for men in West Monroe town center





On Trenton Street in West Monroe, aka Antiques Alley, there are plenty of storefronts to explore: antique shops filled with vintage earrings and old books, a bridal shop with dresses hanging in the window, and bakeries that put baked goodies. As of this week, Iconic Street now has a boutique that’s just for guys Max Porter Provisions. The men’s gift shop is celebrating its pre-opening this week, according to co-owner Cassie Livingston. Livingston said the store will provide an in-person shopping experience for residents of northeast Louisiana looking to shop for men’s gifts that don’t necessarily feature ammo and camouflage. “If you wanted something out of the box, out of the hunt, or out of that style of clothing, then you had to order it online,” Livingston said. “Being able to have that shopping experience and doing it somewhere like downtown West Monroe is really exciting for us. “ Possibilities:West Monroe Main Street Seeks Investors For Downtown Livingston, editor and founder of BayouLife Magazine, runs Max Porter Provisions alongside her husband, Trent, and Laurie and Jess Cochran. The group got the idea for the store after seeing similar businesses in Austin, Texas, and figured they should bring a men’s gift shop to West Monroe. All of the store’s products are from small-batch manufacturers in the United States, Livingston said. Items featured will include candles and room sprays from Man Ready Mercantile in Houston, TX, colognes from GUY FOX and t-shirts from RicherPoorer. There are also local artisans that will be featured in the shop, like Kaybaby’s Bloody Mary Mix, created by Ruston First LadyKay Walker. In the days and weeks to come, Livingston said he plans to add more products to the shelves. ‘A family matter’:CAKE on Trenton Street brings together luxury desserts, sisters Livingston said she hopes local residents choose to buy local as the holidays approach, both to avoid shipping delays and to support local business owners. She said it’s especially nice for people to shop in downtown West Monroe, as people can walk out between stores instead of constantly congregating inside. “Lots of places, if you order you’re going to miss some orders by Christmas, but I think it’s a good reminder to people that as long as you go to the bricks and mortars that are here locally, you don’t have to risk that, “Livingston said.” We have so many cool stores here, and anyone can use the rack this holiday season. “ Max Porter Provisions is located at 206 Trenton St. in West Monroe, and its hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The store will also be open for the downtown West Monroe Fall Open House on November 7. Learn more about the Max Porter provisions atbit.ly/3EjkWtn. Follow Sabrina LeBoeuf on Twitter @_sabrinakayeand on Facebook athttps://bit.ly/3B8sgHo. Support local journalism by subscribing tohttps://cm.thenewsstar.com/specialoffer.

