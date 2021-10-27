Indie Sleaze is the next era of 2000s fashion making a comeback





You might want to dust off your skinny jeans, your I Heart Boobies bracelets and, by the way, side-swept bangs are about to be a thing again. Amid the revival of nostalgia Tumblr 2014, which was filled with quotes from The fault of our stars, oversized t-shirts, fishnets, necklaces, Arctic Monkey vinyls, and pleated tennis skirts, the internet has only just begun to take us back to some (not so) hidden gems of the late ’50s to the early 2010s. Meet Indie Sleaze, the risky aesthetic that could make a comeback on our online feeds. With the fashion trends of the 90s and 2000s that have dominated both the internet and our wardrobes over the past few years, we’ve dived even deeper into naughty things, and that could finally include l swap our shimmering butterfly tank tops, platform boots and low rise jeans for skinny jeans, ballet flats and an American Apparel top. Bonus points if you find yourself a pair of shutter blinds. The Indie Sleaze era appeared at the height of MySpace from the beginning to the end of the years, and was also associated with the very beginnings of Tumblr in the 2010s. Indie Sleaze also coincided with Bloghaus and tapped into a range of styles, like the scruffy hipster phase (or, in modern terms, the Brooklyn hipster who just happens to make a living off the L train and purely thrift stores), the ’70s electronic club scene and 80s, and even tails of the grunge aesthetic. Much like its name, Indie Sleaze brings the whole party vibe effortlessly to the fore. Mandy Lee, Trend Cycle Analyst, better known as @oldloserinbrooklyn on TikTok, highlights some key characteristics of the height of the millennial-dominated subculture. Reckless maximalism was at its peak, Lee said, noting that pre-Instagram amateur flash photography, smudged and imprecise makeup, provocative American Apparel ads, and lively, party nightclubs will likely make a return in a few years. You can also expect to unearth some of your now-beloved tech (or purchase items that mimic them), like digital flash cameras, flip phones, and (can you believe it?) Headphones. wired. In a follow-up video, Lee dissected the Indie Sleaze trend a step further and pointed to the height of the night out blog The Cobrasnake, circa 2005 to 2008. Founded by Brand hunter, these exclusive parties were often filled with some of our favorite celebrities, like Paris Hilton, Avril Lavigne, Katy Perry, Mary-Kate Olsen, (pre-Moschino) Jeremy Scott, Kanye West, Lindsay Lohan, as well as Cobrasnake regular and NYLONs own OG It Girl Cory Kennedy. Instagram account @indiesleaze, which documents the decadence of mid-late activities and the indie sleaze party scene that [ended] in 2012 through archive photos and musical playlists, also evokes the nostalgic reign of The Cobrasnakes photos. In one post, the anonymous user writes, the Cobrasnakes photos were Instagram before there was Instagram, capturing candid celebrity days off at the after party. Although there is currently not much going on under the hashtag #IndieSleaze on social media from now on, like Lee, expected his revival to hit the mainstream very soon. Since outfits from that era didn’t look too thoughtful and were often just put together, we think clothes like loose tank tops, checkered flannels, skinny jeans, and chunky necklaces are making a comeback in our closets. And were bound to see tasseled scarves, colorful tights and high-top Converse sneakers paired with messy buns and chunky side-swept bangs. Not to mention that metallic lam leggings could be coming back in the near future (although we really hope not).

