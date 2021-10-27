Jean Paul Gaultier launches a rental service for iconic objects from the 80s and 90s | jean paul Gaultier





Nothing to wear? Fashion fans have been invited to slip into a piece of history as Jean Paul Gaultier launches a rental service of some of his most iconic models. In a move expected to position the French fashion house at the forefront of a new dawn for luxury retail, customers will be able to borrow from an archive spanning over 30,000 pieces, created by Frances beloved enfant terrible during his 50-year career as a designer. The service, which launches on Wednesday, will feature a rotating collection of pieces from the 1980s and ’90s, including the famous cage dress from Eurotrash presenters and the satin bra corsets that received iconic status thanks to Madonna, who wore one on her Blond Ambition tour. . A studded denim look from one of Gaultier’s delightfully quirky men’s collections will also be available for hire. With prices ranging from around 150 (126) for a scarf to 700 for the short-term rental of a cage-style evening dress, Gaultier hopes to open up his brand to a wider audience and inspire a new generation to discover the brand. . The launch of a vintage category, through which customers can purchase pre-loved items bearing the Gaultier label, is also part of the house’s new strategy. A collection of 50 vintage pieces from private customers and resellers will be for sale on the brand’s website. The decision to launch its in-house vintage offering follows strong interest in Gaultier on outlet sites, notably Vestiare Collective and Depop. The corsets of the French house are among the most requested vintage pieces. The decision to appropriate this part of the market is a new departure for Jean Paul Gaultier. The house has been operating without its founding creator since he retired from the catwalks in 2019. Under the direction of Antoine Gagey and with the help of its new Creative Director, Florence Ttier, Gaultier aims to compete with a new generation of fashion supermarkets. The strategy includes delivering drops instead of traditional seasonal fashion collections, working with a group of hype-beast collaborators, and luring a Gen Z consumer who takes inspiration from vintage fashion. We want to explore new ways to buy and experience fashion by mixing on the same platform, Gagey told WWD. While fast fashion stores such as Boohoo and Misguided continue to captivate young people, the clothing rental and resale market is growing, especially in luxury goods. UK based fashion rental sites including Hurr, Mywardrobe.com and By Rotation are touted as fast fashion alternatives. The rental industry, backed by Carrie Johnson, who rented her dress for her wedding to the Prime Minister, is expected to be worth $ 2.3 billion by 2029 and has been touted as a possible solution to fashion’s environmental crisis .

