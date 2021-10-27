Fashion
“Any industry that doesn’t take sustainability into account is obsolete”: fashion designer Rajesh Pratap Singh
Fashion designer Rajesh Pratap Singh’s latest collection was presented as the final show of ‘Sustainable Day ‘during the recent FDCI x Lakm Fashion Week. The collection – The words of the masters – was a tribute to the late designer Satya Paul, known for his bold and bright prints.
In keeping with the theme of the collection, we caught up with the designer to talk more about the scope of sustainability in fashion, his latest designs, the effect of the pandemic on the industry, and his take on virtual shows versus physical shows. Extracts:
You have been associated with the industry for a long time. How would you describe its evolution?
When we started the industry was nascent – we were just invested in giving the industry an identity. We started off with two different fashion weeks, one in Mumbai and one in Delhi. But, a lot of positive changes have taken place since then. A combined fashion week is very exciting, and many of the structural and organizational changes that have taken place for the industry are promising.
Sustainable fashion has become a buzzword amid the pandemic. But there are a lot of aspects that need to be taken into account before you can actually be “sustainable” in the truest sense. Can you shed some light on what sustainable fashion really is?
To create a truly sustainable world, everyone must play their part: sustainability is only sustainable if we pay attention to each stakeholder, the most important being the environment. It is clear, however, that making a few nice clothes for a few people is not enough. Fashion has had a problematic relationship with the environment in the past, and it’s time to fix it.
In the same vein, how do you ensure the sustainability of your creations?
Like I said earlier, any industry that doesn’t consider sustainability is obsolete. At Satya Paul, our effort to be as sustainable as possible continues. We were constantly trying to improve our manufacturing and retailing processes to be more sustainable. It’s a work in progress, but I think we’re getting somewhere.
Can you give us a preview of your latest collection – Tencel x Satya Paul by Rajesh Pratap Singh?
The collection is in memory of Satya Paul, who we lost earlier this year. Paul lived a vibrant and inspiring life – this is reflected in the bold prints he used. I also have a vivid memory of how he used calligraphy – quotes from thinkers like Rumi and Osho lived with him. It is this double play of colors and wisdom which is the first inspiration of this collection.
This collection is a burst of optimism in a time of global volatility. It is a dialogue between the past and the present, and shows us that ancient wisdom is still relevant in our world. The possibilities of abundant peace, love and joy – the words that appear in this collection – are taken from ancient calligraphic texts and translated in vivid colors and uplifting hues.
What do you think has been the biggest learning in the industry over the past two years?
Thanks to the pandemic, everyone in the industry has taken a crash course in digital marketing, production and sales. What we would have learned in a decade, we learned in a year. So that was the biggest learning.
Ecological materials that are just as versatile but whose potential is not yet recognized?
Environmentally friendly materials and production require a healthy outlook. What is environmentally friendly may not be entirely sustainable in the long run and to be sustainable it has to be mass produced and have commercial viability, otherwise it will not work. A lot of R&D has been done to make the materials more durable, but production capabilities and viabilities are being worked out. A successful production will take all of this into account.
Fashion shows have gone virtual – how do you feel about virtual versus physical / phygital catwalks?
Both I guess. Before the pandemic we had an overdose of fashion weeks and catwalks, every city in the country wanted to have a fashion week and I think the charm of going to a catwalk and even the people doing the catwalks didn’t understand. not too well the medium. They were just in a hurry to put on shows. It had become like a cheap mass-produced product. We have learned to value and see the virtues of a physical spectacle in the time that we haven’t. Now, phygital presents new opportunities.
The Big Four ended recently – can you share the most striking trend / collection from any of the shows over the four weeks?
As lazy as it sounds, I really don’t see any more shows unless there is a reason why it was recommended to me. There was a time when I was part of the circuit and I saw everything. But now just trying to be on trend isn’t inspiring to me.
