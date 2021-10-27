Fashion new arrivals were excited to shop this week





Den just released an assemblage of dresses, knits, and accessories to keep things crisp (and comfy!) As the season turns to colder weather. With a cult audience, the last Dens are already flying off the shelves. Den Carolina embroidered organic cotton voile maxi dress Den Amble cardigan sweater Photo: Courtesy of Marine Serre x Vuarnet Marine Serre is back with another eyewear collaboration, this time with a pair of metal oval-rimmed sunglasses designed in tandem with Vuarnet. Vuarnet Edition Marine Serre Oval Silver Swirl-Frame Sunglasses Luxury retailer Farfetch has just launched its first in-house brand, There Was One, which is packed with all the fancy fall basics anyone could want. From denim and outerwear to tailored dresses for the office, look no further than this new collection if you need to update your wardrobe essentials. There Was One Mid-Length Poplin Shirt Dress There Was One short-sleeved round-neck t-shirt There Was One Long Double Breasted Peak Lapel Coat There Was One High-Rise Press-Pleat Denim Jeans Photo: Courtesy of Simon Miller Simon Miller’s latest is their Block Party collection which is packed with the brand’s signature cutout dresses and platform clogs in electric hues. There are also party jewelry and bags that will make you want to dress up for all the festivities to come. Simon Miller Fine Ribbed Anaz Dress Simon Miller Astro dangling earrings Photo: Courtesy of Knix x Anna Sui The lingerie brand Knix has teamed up for its first fashion collaboration with Anna Sui. The two have come together to produce pajamas, underwear, and bras with floral designs that are so pretty you might want to wear them on display. Knix LuxeLift sweater bra Super waterproof thong Knix Lisa Says Gah has just released a collection of their Dakota clogs in a cow print, minimalist solid leather hues and flower embroidered iterations. Photo: Courtesy of Lisa Says Gah Lisa Says Gah Dakota clogs

