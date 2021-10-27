10 Best Deals Under $ 35 From Amazon’s Fall Fashion Sale





We may still be a month away from Black Friday, but Amazon is already releasing holiday-level deals every day this month. Today the retailer launched a fall fashion massive sale, including inexpensive jackets, sweaters, joggers and cold weather accessories. Since you only have until 3 a.m. ET to take advantage of these savings, we’ve found the 10 best fall fashion deals to buy right now, all for under $ 35.

With so many top-rated sweaters on sale, now’s a great time to stock up on basic knits. The Amazon Essentials Long Sleeve V-Neck Tunic Sweater goes for $ 15, which is 30 percent of its original price. It is made from a blend of cotton, modal and polyester, and is available in 12 colors and sizes XS to XXL. You can pair this versatile sweater with leggings, jeans and even pants for work.

“I love this sweater” a reviewer wrote. “I always like my tops to fall below the waist and this tunic fits me perfectly! It’s extremely comfortable and washes really great. I ordered one to see if I liked it and then ordered two others quickly! “

Buy it! Amazon Essentials Long Sleeve V-Neck Tunic Sweater, $ 15.30 (Orig. $ 21.90); amazon.com

If your collection of sweaters is covered, consider adding the Goodthreads Brushed Flannel Boyfriend Tunic to your fall and winter wardrobe. It is made from 100% cotton and comes in 11 plaid designs and sizes XS to XXL. Moreover, you can wear it buttoned up like a shirt or wear it as a shirt jacket with a t-shirt underneath.

“I liked my first shirt so much that I immediately bought another one in a different color” a client said. “It fits perfectly, is very soft and warm – although not too bulky, and I like the longer length. I washed [it] and hanged [it] dry, and it perfectly retained its shape. “

Buy it! Goodthreads Brushed Flannel Boyfriend Tunic, $ 21.60 (orig. $ 30.90); amazon.com

The sale even includes jackets at big discounts, like the Amazon Essentials Long Sleeve Hooded Puffer Jacket for 30 percent off. It is completely waterproof with synthetic padding for extra warmth. The popular puffer jacket comes in 20 colors and patterns, each with side zip pockets and a full front zip closure. And the best part is that the jacket folds up into a collapsible bag, so it is very easy to carry.

“This jacket is so soft, light and fits true to size,” a reviewer said. “The zipped pockets are nice because when closed they are almost invisible, but [they] keep your hands warm once unzipped. The jacket is very flattering and also seems quite water resistant. Definitely a good buy! “

Buy it! Amazon Essentials Long Sleeve Quilted Hooded Jacket, $ 31.40 (Orig. $ 44.90); amazon.com

You only have until 3 a.m.ET on Wednesday, October 27 to take advantage of these offers, so we recommend that you add your favorite coins to your cart before it’s too late. Buy all from Amazon fall fashion flash sale here.

