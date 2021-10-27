Behind Fashions Toys Tie-Ups | BoF Professional, News and Insights

Gucci’s last out-of-stock product was not a belt, bag, or pair of shoes. In fact, it was not a fashion item at all. It was a small car.

The car, a miniature version of the 1982 Cadillac Seville adorned with a roof printed with the Gucci logo, cost $ 120 and is the result of a collaboration between the Italian luxury brand in honor of its centenary and Hot Wheels , the miniature car brand owned by Mattel. . The item, of which only 5,000 were made, sold out in four minutes and is now available on resale platforms like StockX for up to $ 500.

The Hot Wheels and Gucci tie-up is just one of the latest crossroads between the fashion and beauty worlds with the toy industry. Over the past month, American Girl, best known for its story-themed dolls and related books, launched three fashion-focused collaborations. She teamed up with designer Prabal Gurung for her Spring / Summer 2022 show, Harlems Fashion Row and designer Carly Cushnie to create modern versions of historic doll outfits, and Stoney Clover Lane to roll out a range of accessories. . Card Game Uno launched special decks in partnership with streetwear label Bape, as well as clothing line Justin Biebers Drew House. On November 17, toy company MGA will unveil a collaboration with Puma for its LOL Doll brand. Last year, Lego unveiled collaborations with Adidas and Levis, while in 2019, Gucci partnered with Disney to create a line of Mickey Mouse-covered bags and clothing. It’s also happening in the beauty arena: this month LOral launched a Barbie-branded version of its LOral Professional Steampod styling tool, while MGA has teamed up with Revolution Beauty for a Bratz line of cosmetics.

The main demographic of the toy industry may be children, but they are not the target consumer of fashion and beauty brands. Instead, they aim to harness the nostalgia by partnering with beloved toy brands that carry positive childhood associations for adult consumers, while it’s an opportunity for toy brands to. integrate their products into the cultural zeitgeist. Plus, it’s an opportunity for fashion brands to tap into an industry that was not only robust last year, but the toy industry in the United States was worth around $ 32.6 billion, the data shows. of the NPD Group, but also has loyal fans.

Partnerships in fashion, art and entertainment have truly become a shining example of how our brands stay relevant, said Richard Dickson, President and COO at Mattel. Our brands have generations of 40, 50, 60 or 70 years. Keeping these brands relevant is a very important part of the marketing methodology.

The power of nostalgia

Nothing is nostalgic like the things people associate with childhood, and in today’s climate, when current headlines and events can seem heavy, this is a particularly effective tool for brands.

After the last year we’ve had, people just want to feel good and feel younger, said Kendall Glazer, co-founder of DTC accessories brand Stoney Clover Lane. They want to be reminded of what made them happy or what made them smile [as a kid] and tap into that.

Brands are increasingly turning to beloved pieces of pop culture for inspiration, with positive results. Just watch the Balenciaga branded episode of The Simpsons produced with cartoon creator Matt Groening. Previewed at Fall Fashion Week in Paris, the episode became one of the most talked about events, with enthusiastic applause from the audience as the Simpsons patriarch and his family strolled down a runway sporting the latest Balenciagas looks.

When you want to have a collaboration, in general, but especially with a brand, you try to touch the emotions and the hearts of people you don’t really know, explains Anne Machet, international general manager of LOral Professional Paris.

Glazer said that at Stoney Clover Lane, who has worked with Barbie as well as Disney and Sanrios Hello Kitty, it’s all about creating items that capture the essence of childhood favorite brands, but are packed with way to please and be useful to adults. In the case of Stoney Clover Lanes, her collaboration with American Girl manifested itself in the form of the brand’s clutches and bags featuring the iconic prints of each of the six original American Girl dolls.

I wanted something for myself, a 30-year-old who loved American Girl, who walks around the store and is so nostalgic, she said. It’s not for your daughter; It’s for me.

Create a moment

For both parties, the goal is also to create a cultural moment, beyond just a collector’s item, and perhaps spark conversation a big driver in any brand collaboration, be it American Girl and Prabal. Gurung or Fendi and Skims.

When you can find that nostalgic trend with a relevant narrative that appeals to adults today, it creates a magical moment where collection and fun converge, Dickson said. Toys are literally a canvas to reflect fashion brands and culture.

The convergence of the two industries is also, perhaps, less unexpected than it appears. The toy industry has always been a fashion industry itself, trends come and go years later with a new twist or a new style or something like that, said Jackie Breyer, editorial director of the website. The Toy Insider.

Despite consumer affinity, a powerful moment can only happen if a collaboration is true to the ethics of both brands. It can’t just be a mark slapped on a shirt, Breyer said. You can’t just take a Hot Wheels pic, put it on a t-shirt, and expect adults to get excited about it.

To pay particular attention to these partnerships, Mattel launched in 2020 Mattel Creations, a division dedicated to creating capsule collections and limited edition collaborations, with not only fashion brands, but also entertainment companies and artists. . Partnerships, said Dickson, arise out of mutual interest and an examination of how the collaboration would work within the overall positioning and purpose of the brand. Gucci and Hot Wheels, he said, make sense as both brands have extremely loyal fans, and the collaboration could bring the two bases together. Mattel is increasingly approached by brands interested in working with them. (Gucci, for example, approached Mattel, Dickson said.)

And while a limited run of Gucci’s $ 120 Hot Wheels cars probably won’t make a significant difference to the two brands’ bottom line, Dickson believes it’s possible these collaborations could move the needle financially. A Hot Wheels collaboration with watch brand IWC Schaffhausen sold at auction for $ 96,000, perhaps a sign of why such collaborations can be increasingly attractive.

Initially, what is seen as a great, culturally relevant, vibrant and fun way to play for fashion brands will start to grow into a real business that fashion sees as an additional opportunity, Dickson said.

And the performance of several of these collections demonstrates the interest of consumers. Similar to the almost instant sale of the Guccis Hot Wheels Collaboration, the entire Stoney Clover Lanes American Girl collection was picked up within minutes.

I was surprised how brilliantly classic American Girl prints translated into other products, said influencer Carly Riordan. I wish they would do even more.

