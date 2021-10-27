Melbourne Cup Carnival: unacceptable cuts in dress code crackdown





The singer attended a Melbourne Cup event in Sydney wearing an outfit that officials deemed unacceptable in the VIP areas of the racetrack.

VIP participants of the prestigious Melbourne Cup have always been subject to strict dress codes. The rules for clothing allowed in popular member areas such as the bird cage include “no clothing that shows the belly” as well as a ban on short jumpsuits and coveralls. This year’s dress code for the Melbourne Cup Carnival – which begins Saturday October 30 and ends November 6 – is no different. Documents published on the Victoria Racing Club (VRC) website point out that the same strict guidelines from previous years apply to its members, despite the limited number of people in 2021. Dress regulations for women have been in place since 1864 and are “strictly enforced” in areas reserved for members. These restrictions do not apply to people in general admission. Other clothing deemed “unacceptable” in members-only areas inside Flemington included jeans, shorts and leggings, as well as “ripped” clothing and bulky jackets like parkas and duffel bags. At the Lexus Melbourne Cup event held in Sydney today, historic rules did not apply to the private venue – but an outfit spotted on the blue carpet would not have been allowed inside the Flemington VIP areas. Delta Goodrem arrived in a gorgeous green floral dress that ended at the shins and featured sheer puff sleeves. The floating number also had cutouts on her hips that showed her stomach. The 36-year-old finished off her look with pale pink accessories including a pink clutch, fascinator and strappy heels while her blonde hair was tied back with curly locks framing her face. Her bold look comes just two weeks after the Australian Turf Club (ATC) said trendy ‘cutout’ dresses were now ‘unacceptable’ race day clothing in its member areas. No skin rule prevented other entrants, including besieged former WAG Nadia Bartel, from wearing the controversial cutout design. The 36-year-old – who was recently embroiled in a sniffing scandal – wore a white Dion Lee dress with hip cutouts at Derby Day in 2019. The cut-out trend has become a celebrity favorite in recent years, regularly worn by influencers and A-listers. Kim Kardashian was one of the first to go all out with the risky design, wearing a vintage Thierry Mugler dress in 2019 that sparked the trend. Since then he has been seen on countless red carpets for movie premieres and changed fashion and swimwear trends. Continue the conversation @RebekahScanlan | [email protected] Read related topics: MelbourneSydney

