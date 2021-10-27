Fall Fashion Trends in South Hills Village (Pt. 1) – News, Sports, Weather, Traffic and the Best of Pittsburgh





Something Good: A Big Donation for Ronald McDonald House CharitiesHoward Hanna Insurance Services makes a big donation to the local chapter of Ronald McDonald Houses! 22 hours ago

Haunted Pittsburgh TourMikey Hood of PTL takes a tour of some of the most haunted places in Pittsburgh from Ryan Reed, from Haunted Ghost Tours Pittsburgh. 22 hours ago

Fall Fashion Trends in South Hills Village (Part 2)PTL’s Celina Pompeani visits Macy’s in South Hills Village for a fashion show of some of the best fall fashion trends! 22 hours ago

What’s It Worth With Dr Lori: October 26, 2021 (Part 2)Antiques appraiser, Dr. Lori, examines other artefacts and treasures from your family. 22 hours ago

What’s It Worth With Dr Lori: October 26, 2021 (Part 1)Antiques appraiser, Dr. Lori, examines other artefacts and treasures from your family. 22 hours ago

Spotlight on Education: Commonwealth Charter AcademySpotlight on Education: Commonwealth Charter Academy 22 hours ago

Spotlight on Educators: Kara WolfeIn this week’s Educator Spotlight column, we pay tribute to Kara Wolfe, a language arts teacher! 22 hours ago

Fall Fashion Trends in South Hills Village (Part 1)Celina Pompeani from PTL visits South Hills Village for a parade of some of the best fashion trends for fall! 22 hours ago

Taste it Tuesday: Aunt Kellie’s CookiesOn this week’s Taste It Tuesday, we’re enjoying Aunt Kellie’s delicious cookies! 22 hours ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: October 26, 2021Pittsburgh Today Live’s Heather Abraham and Mikey Hood keep up to date with all of the latest happenings and get a glimpse of what’s happening on the show. 22 hours ago

Something Good Halloween: Ferris Bueller Costume!Check out this awesome Ferris Bueller themed Halloween costume! 2 days ago

Something Good: Austin’s 40th Arcade OpenHere is a preview of the opening of the 40th Austin’s Playroom of the Mario Lemieux Foundation! 2 days ago

A story of the KDKA-TV Turkey fundWe take a look back at the beginnings of the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund! There is still plenty of time to donate to help families in need this Thanksgiving. 2 days ago

Ask Dr. Mike: Halloween Safety for PetsVeterinarian Dr Mike Hutchinson of Animal General talks about pet safety for the Halloween holidays. 2 days ago

Fall foods are to die for at Kennywood Phantom Fall FestMikey Hood from PTL is visiting Kennywood to try out some of the fall food specials on their menu! 2 days ago

The ‘Stalked By A Killer’ escape room is terrifying entertainmentCelina Pompeani Mathison from PTL visits Bold Escape Rooms to try their new “Stalked By A Killer” experience before Halloween! 2 days ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: October 25, 2021Pittsburgh Today Live’s Heather Abraham and Mikey Hood keep up to date with all of the latest happenings and get a glimpse of what’s happening on the show. 2 days ago

Donating to the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund is easy as pieTrust Iceburgh! Donating to the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund is easy as pie! 5 days ago

It’s packaging: October 22, 2021It’s the end of this week on PTL! 5 days ago

CGI STEM Season: Boys and Girls Club of Western Pa.PTL producer Krista Kelley takes a peek at STEM Education at the Boys & Girls Club in Western Pa.! 5 days ago

“Burgh Buzz: October 22, 2021Pittsburgh Today Live’s Heather Abraham and Mikey Hood keep up to date with all of the latest happenings and get a glimpse of what’s happening on the show. 5 days ago

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony PreviewWe’re chatting with Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Foundation Joel Peresman about next weekend’s induction ceremony! 5 days ago

Chest or treatment with the neighborhood Ford storeMikey Hood of PTL goes trunk or deals with the Neighborhood Ford Store! 5 days ago

City Theater presents “Live From the Edge”PTL’s Celina Pompeani Mathison visits the City Theater on the South Side where their new show, “Live From the Edge,” combines hip hop, poetry and dance. 5 days ago

