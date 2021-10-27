Curvy Bride in Manalapan Offers Wedding Dress Choices for All Women

Growing up in Vermont and moving to eastern Brunswick with her family at the age of 10, Michelle Files, owner of The Curvy Bride in Manalapan was a born entrepreneur.

I remember having garage sales or setting up stalls to sell things, then taking the money I earned and donating it to a local animal shelter, a said Files, now a 43-year-old resident of Freehold, about her early business acumen.

After earning a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Monmouth University and then earning his MBA, Files worked for Avon, then was CFO for premium skin care brand La Prairie, but moved on. realized she needed a change.

I commuted four hours a day in New York City and knew I wanted to start a family and couldn’t do this routine, she said. As she began to think about opening her own business, she landed on an idea that drew on her personal experience.

In the summer of 2011, I started shopping for dresses for my February 2012 wedding and couldn’t fit a size one-size-fits-all at my local bridal store, she recalls. At the time I was a size 16 and had to fit into the size 14 they had.

Art and commerce:Asbury Park jeweler creates designs that shine through

A follow-up visit to a larger bridal shop in the Shore area proved to be hectic and impersonal and ended in similar frustration. Two weeks later I went to another store but I was limited to what they had, she said. They only had two dresses for me. choose and I chose one of them.

I had never shopped at a plus size store because I was at the top of the normal / misses section, so I didn’t know I needed plus size dresses, and there was any way no plus size bridal store, she said. I ended up having a dress, but there were really very few options.

Intending to open a store that helped pave the way for other plus size brides, I contacted the owner of the nearest plus size bridal store in Cincinnati and she became my friend and Instant mentor, introducing me to my first great salespeople and helping me place orders, determine size and organize changes, Files said.

At the time, living in a condo behind Towne Pointe Mall in Manalapan, I knew of a space that had been vacant for some time and could be walked into from my house. So I signed a lease and launched The Curvy Bride in August 2013..

I liked the name because it was positive, Files said. The name embraces that you are beautiful at any size and that you are welcome here. Bring your curves!

“People like to snack”:Neptune City woman starts deli restaurant business

Personal and intimate setting

In her 1,640 square foot boutique, we carry plus size wedding dresses in sizes 16 to 34 as well as accessories including beautiful jewelry, veils and headdresses, Files said. We have around 200 dresses in the store from popular brands such as Essense of Australia, Stella York, Allure, Maggie Sottero and Rebecca Ingram and the prices range from $ 1,000 to $ 3,200 and on average $ 1,500 to $ 2,200. .

In terms of approaching her stores, I wanted to do things opposite to what I couldn’t stand in other stores, she said. In other bridal shops, I had to stand next to little girls in large, open walk-in closets. So I wanted each bride to have her own private space and enjoy a small, personal and intimate setting without a factory vibe.

“Our shop is decorated in light purple, which is very calming,” she said, “and if you buy a dress, you receive a loot bag containing a lavender tote from the Sammy boutique in Belmar, sachets of lavender, a personalized lip balm, homemade cookies from The Jersey Cookie Girl in Millstone, and a cute pen with a big diamond on top.

Files said tall brides have long been under-served / under-recognized, although that is starting to change thanks to stores like hers. Size 10-16 brides are not necessarily considered plus size clothing in street wear, but depending on the industry size, they may need a plus size wedding dress, than traditional bridal shops usually don’t offer, she explained.

In terms of style and format, more and more people are having smaller, non-traditional and / or destination weddings and many brides want soft, light and flowing dresses as opposed to the chunky, heavy, beaded prom dresses of the past she mentioned. Classic dresses with simple lines and a shimmering effect are the order of the day, and ivory, champagne, blush, and even black wedding dresses are also popular alternatives to traditional white dresses, which can be very bright on some brides.

Files said the early days of the pandemic we closed on March 19 and had no idea when to reopen our doors was tough. Until they reopened in June, I was in the store all the time arranging virtual dates for brides whose weddings were imminent and personally bringing them dresses, she said. This helped us cover the rent and our enrollment in the federal payroll protection program. was also helpful.

Current product backlogs fueled by the global pandemic now add another layer of difficulty.

It’s difficult when we don’t have control over shipments from manufacturers, so we recommend that brides come see us as early as possible before their wedding so that they don’t have to deal with such a tight shipping window. , she said. Modifications can also be difficult, as it may take a few tries to get a perfect fit. Ultimately, the process takes a little patience and doesn’t necessarily happen overnight.

To find accommodation :How first-time home buyers survived months of home hunting in NJ’s frenetic real estate market

A pleasant experience

Looking ahead, Files is excited about several upcoming trunk shows at The Curvy Bride, including an Allure show from November 26-28 and a Stella York show from December 3-5. These designers will send us a bunch of dresses on loan that would not be available otherwise and offer sale prices, so these events are a great opportunity to see more dresses than normal and save some money, a- she declared.

Hope we can continue to spread the word that was here, said Files, who is grateful for the positive word of mouth she received early on from the private Facebook group NJ Brides. we just want customers to feel happy and beautiful regardless of their size and have a great experience whether they buy a dress or not.

“Our six consultants have years of experience working with plus size brides and really listen to what clients want and share all possibilities in their price range and comfort zone to ensure their satisfaction,” he said. she declared. “We offer the latest and greatest styles for sizes 16 and up and deliver a personal, private experience brides won’t have elsewhere. Plus-size brides no longer have to walk in a sea of ​​dresses. wedding they can’t try.

Although now a size 12/14, Files is dedicated to helping others avoid the experience she endured before her big day.

Among the best aspects of her job, I love when the brides get their dresses back, are so happy and tell us that ours has been the easiest process in their entire wedding experience and that they are going to miss seeing us, Files said. Heard the horror stories from plus size brides that there was no variety or that others had to try on dresses for them because samples weren’t available .

At The Curvy Bride, she said, we want to find the dress that makes you feel the most beautiful and provide a pleasurable experience that you will cherish.

The curvy bride

Site: 357 Route 9, Manalapan (Towne Pointe Center)

Telephone: 732-536-6100

Owner:Michelle Files

Spear : August 2013

Website: www.curvybrides.com