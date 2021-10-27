Curvy Bride in Manalapan Offers Wedding Dress Choices for All Women

Connect with us

Growing up in Vermont and moving to eastern Brunswick with her family at the age of 10, Michelle Files, owner of The Curvy Bride in Manalapan was a born entrepreneur.

I remember having garage sales or setting up stalls to sell things, then taking the money I earned and donating it to a local animal shelter, a said Files, now a 43-year-old resident of Freehold, about her early business acumen.

After earning a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Monmouth University and then earning his MBA, Files worked for Avon, then was CFO for premium skin care brand La Prairie, but moved on. realized she needed a change.

I commuted four hours a day in New York City and knew I wanted to start a family and couldn’t do this routine, she said. As she began to think about opening her own business, she landed on an idea that drew on her personal experience.

In the summer of 2011, I started shopping for dresses for my February 2012 wedding and couldn’t fit a size one-size-fits-all at my local bridal store, she recalls. At the time I was a size 16 and had to fit into the size 14 they had.

The Curvy Bride is an eight-year-old, Manalapan-based bridal boutique specializing in plus size wedding dresses from popular designers. Owner Michelle Files showcases some of the company's products. Manalapan, NJ Tuesday October 26, 2021

A follow-up visit to a larger bridal shop in the Shore area proved to be hectic and impersonal and ended in similar frustration. Two weeks later I went to another store but I was limited to what they had, she said. They only had two dresses for me. choose and I chose one of them.

