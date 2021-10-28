Celebrity stylist Ilaria Urbinati on menswear essentials

With a stacked list of superstar clients including Ryan Reynolds, Rami Malek, Bradley Cooper and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, stylist Ilaria Urbinati is a true maestro of menswear.

“When I started there were a lot more rules for men’s fashion. People didn’t pay attention to men’s clothes; they didn’t care or notice,” said Urbinati, who did his debuted as a fashion consultant on Showtime’s “The L Word” at Page Six Style.

“But these days there are no rules. The game has changed so much.

For proof, look no further than Chris Evans’ Prince Charming-inspired look at the 2019 Oscars, or Donald Glover’s brown velvet Gucci suit at the 2017 Golden Globes. The two Urbinati-style outfits turned heads and turned heads. made the headlines.

It was the first time that I dressed [Donald Glover]Urbinati said of this Brown Velvet Gucci moment from the 2017 Golden Globes. He walked in that we had just met and there was a display rack full of clothes. I said, this is the one you should be wearing. He said, I totally agree. And he put it on, and then it kind of broke the internet, like the kids say. Getty Images

“With men’s fashion, there are more parameters. Trying to think outside the box is fun for me, “said the wardrobe specialist, adding that one of her favorite parts of the job is getting clients out of their comfort zones” just enough that they change their style ”.

“Men are really surprised when they try something new that they didn’t think would work and that it does! She added.

It’s fun to play with what people think of her image, Urbinati said of her work with The Rock, seen here on Dolce & Gabbana at the 2019 Jumanji: The Next Level premiere. started playing with color: he’s worn chartreuse, he’s worn pink, he’s worn powder blue and he still looks very masculine and very cool. Getty Images

Of course, the fashion pro knows that most men don’t spend their days posing on red carpets, nor are they able to keep a personal dresser on their payroll, either. That’s part of what inspired her to get started Leo, his men’s lifestyle site, which celebrated its first anniversary this month.

“I felt that the men’s space lacked a one-stop shop,” she explained of the site, a passionate project she launched at the start of the pandemic.

A look at Leo’s homepage. Leo

“You can come here and read about the style, but also read about football, a new book, a new movie or a podcast, get a cooking recipe or a cocktail recipe, or read about cigars or cars,” she continued. “The rule with Leo is, if it’s something that men would like, that’s fine.”

Urbino’s star clients also make frequent appearances on Leo; The Rock unveils their favorite tequila recipe, for example, while Joel Kinnaman opens up about his love of jiu jitsu and Casey Affleck shares her Boston guide.

I really like men’s clothing very much and I’m a bit of a fan of men’s clothing, which I don’t do with women’s clothing, Urbinati told us. The Washington Post via Getty Images

Of course, there’s also a healthy dose of fashion and shopping advice, straight from the stylist herself who often highlights the trends she’s ‘looking’ on, from sweater vests from chunky-soled derbies to vintage Missoni cardigans.

But for those who aren’t quite ready to invest in the “slightly bohemian old man aesthetic” this season (in his words), why not start with the basics? Below, get the scoop and shop! the five easy sartorial basics every man should have, according to Urbinati.

1. A knitted polo shirt

“Ideally a long-sleeved model because you can wear it on its own and it looks super professional, but it also looks great under a suit or a leather bomber jacket. I think the pimples are something that kind of went away during the pandemic; they are very uncomfortable for most guys. But a knit polo shirt will be the most durable item in their wardrobe.

John Smedley Payton Merino Wool Polo Shirt ($ 235)

Cos Relaxed Fit Knit Polo Shirt ($ 89)

Todd Snyder Merino Button Placket Polo Shirt ($ 248)

2. A thin belt

“A good, thin belt with a thin buckle is really hard to find. Even for me, when I go to the stores it’s almost always big buckles, big wide belts. But I think if you put on a thin belt, especially if you can have one in a cool color, like a blue or a green with pants and a sweater, you are dressed.

Anderson’s Black Leather Belt ($ 165)

Officine Creative Strip Belt ($ 150)

Reiss Leather Belt ($ 120)

3. Pants

“Burn your skinny jeans! I prefer slightly loose pleated pants and they can always be tapered. Even if it’s a chinos, if it has trouser pockets on it, it automatically looks higher than a five-pocket chinos, which looks like jeans.

Cos Relaxed Fit Tapered Chinos ($ 125)

Ami Paris skinny pants ($ 410)

Reiss Brighton Pleated Front Pants ($ 245)

4. White low top sneakers

“I like the simple and clean white sneakers. You can wear it with a pea coat in winter and it looks awesome; you can wear it in summer with shorts and it looks awesome. You can even wear it with a suit for a beach wedding.

Axel Arigato White Clean 90 Sneakers ($ 225)

Greats Royale Trainers ($ 180)

Common Projects White and Navy Retro Low Top Sneakers ($ 465)

5. Sneakers

“A leather sandal on a guy makes me want to jump out the window.” No one wants to see your toes!

Navy Suede Pablo Espadrilles ($ 170)

Scarosso Diego Espadrilles ($ 157)

Brunello Cucinelli Suede Espadrilles ($ 695)