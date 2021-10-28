Beijing Olympics: Lindsey Vonn on mental health, retirement and fashion





Vonn finally ended a stellar career in 2019 after 18 years on the World Cup circuit, three Winter olympic medals, eight world championship medals and a record 82 race wins – just four wins short of Ingemar Stenmark’s all-time record.

It is a testament to her resilience that she has amassed so many accolades despite the countless injuries that have left her body “irreparably broken” and forced her to miss the Olympics, world championships and world records, but Vonn has been candid about the battles with depression she has faced throughout her career and since her retirement.

With 100 days until the start of the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, Vonn discussed his experience with mental health competing at major events.

“Being on the road… in most sports is just about one of the hardest things you can do,” Vonn told CNN Sport’s Coy Wire.

“You go from being surrounded by people on the podium and doing media, then you go back to the hotel room – empty and alone. “Mental health plays a huge role in your success – being able to work through those emotions and depression and being able to come back the next day and be at your best. “I didn’t really talk about my mental health issues until much later in my career, and at that point nobody was really talking about it except maybe Michael Phelps or Kevin Love, so now I’m really glad everyone is really talking about mental health. “The more empathy we can have for each other at these times, the better.” Speaking to CNN in February , Vonn admitted that she “still struggles a little” with the transition to post-competition life, but now she’s happier than ever. “It was tough,” she admitted. “I like to work hard – physically, mentally – and most of that stuff was gone when I retired. “It was definitely a transition to being able to understand ‘OK, what am I doing now? Who am I?’ and so it took me a little bit, I would say probably a year, to really feel like I had my feet on the ground and in a happy and stable place. “Now I feel amazing, incredibly happy. I work really hard, I spend more time at home with my dogs, friends and family – it has been very rewarding on many levels.” From the slopes to the sidelines Vonn won one gold and two bronze at four Olympic Winter Games between 2002 and 2018, painfully missing Sochi in 2014 with a knee injury – a recurring injury that plagued her throughout. of her career. Her crowning moment came at the 2010 Games in Vancouver, as Vonn edged out compatriot Julia Mancuso to become the first American woman to win Olympic gold in the downhill event. Having enjoyed the freedom of the fandom during the Tokyo Summer Games, Vonn valued the bizarre experience of watching the first Winter Olympics aside since his retirement. “Watching the Summer Games was really fun,” said Vonn. “Obviously I don’t compete in the summer so it was good to be able to be inspired as a spectator again. “But the Winter Games are definitely a new challenge – to be on the sidelines – but I’m delighted to see my teammates and all of the American team athletes… I hope to bring home many medals.”

