Union men’s hockey must improve on the penalty kill
Thirteen days ago, the Union College men’s hockey teams had a tremendous game. The Dutch knocked out all six of Colorado College’s power plays, including a five-minute major, and that was a big reason they clinched a 2-1 win for their first win of the season.
But in their last three games, the penalty kill has been less than stellar. The Dutch allowed seven power play goals in 14 shorthanded situations.
Union knows they need to strengthen their shorthanded unit, especially with the ECAC hockey game that kicks off Friday night against Capital Region rival RPI in Messa Rink. In the six non-conference games they’ve appeared in, the Dutch (1-4-1) have killed 19 of 29 power games. It’s 65.5%, and it’s not good.
It’s a combination of things that cost the Dutch. One of these elements has been the lack of discipline and the imposition of untimely sanctions.
Second-year forward Bram Scheerer was the unfortunate victim of the weekend’s two games against Lake Superior State. In Friday’s 7-4 loss, the Dutch were leading 5-4 when Scheerer was called up for interference with the goalkeeper with 4:10 left in the third period. Harrison Roy scored a power play, the Lakers third in the game, with 2:48 left to effectively kill Union hopes to tie the game.
With the score tied 2-2 in last Saturday’s rematch, Scheerer went to the penalty box for a high stick at 11:18 of the third period. Timo Bakos scored 1:40 later to put the Lakers ahead, and they earned a 5-2 victory.
The PK starts with the coach and the fact that we need to be more disciplined, Union head coach Rick Bennett said at the teams press conference on Tuesday in Messa Rink. We can’t go on [the penalty kill] five, six times a night, and it starts with me. For me to help our coaching team and the PK players, it’s [that] I have to get this message across [that] we need to be a little more disciplined.
Regarding end-of-game penalties, Bennett said: It’s an awareness of the game and, fundamentally, time management, self-management. We got off the hook a bit and it caught up with us a few times here. Hopefully, through our experiences shared here, we’ve figured it out a bit. So when we get into Friday night, we’ve learned a lot in those six games just through let’s say our mistakes.
Union senior forward and team captain Josh Kosack said goal killers need to trust the system.
It has worked in the past, Kosack said. Guess it’s just a bad streak. Were confident with the guys that the coach puts out there. Everyone is ready to do whatever it takes to kill these penalties. But at the end of the day, we have to get the job done and we haven’t, so we definitely need to put the brakes on that.
The Dutch need to be more disciplined on the penalty kill. They cannot be caught running in the defensive zone.
I would just think of more straights, a little more stops and starts, Bennett said. You cannot buckle and twirl on the PK. The good teams will find your seams, and they will burn you.
MORE TICKETS
If you were planning on buying tickets for the Friday game, forget about it.A Union Athletics spokesperson said he There are no more tickets available for the match and no walk-in sales will be available on Friday.
RPI’s policy of only allowing students, faculty and staff to attend sporting events remains in effect.
INJURY UPDATE
Bennett said junior defenseman Dylan Anhorn and junior forward Owen Farris remain week to week with undisclosed injuries.
Anhorn hasn’t played since the Oct. 9 game against New Hampshire. Farris hasn’t played yet.
