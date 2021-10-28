Alegria succeeds in acquiring smaller, underperforming fashion brands with sales of $ 20-30 million

Loudmouth, a golf apparel brand, is the newest member of Alegria’s portfolio.

Andrew Seibert buys bankrupt companies and fixes them.

Her newly renamed company Alegria, which means happiness in Greek and Spanish, began with Roller Rabbit, a brand based on Indian prints founded by Roberta Freymann, whose only fashion qualification was that her mother was a muse for the late designer. French Jacques Père.

The brand has an incredible philosophy, said Seibert, who two years ago quietly bought the company with two partners and took over day-to-day operations as CEO of Roller Rabbit, which consists of womenswear, pajamas. for men, women and children, and an extensive collection for the home.

We were working on repairing and updating Roller Rabbit, and we did a really good job converting it from a product brand to a lifestyle brand, Seibert said recently. We crushed it during the pandemic because people were at home and wearing loungewear. Roller Rabbit represents a spirit that people aspire to. It is a very visible and easy to identify product.

Roller Rabbit, in 2017, aided by Alegria, grew 20% in its first year of ownership. Seibert and his team helped stabilize Roller Rabbits’ results in order to break even. Prior to the partnership, the brand reported annual revenue of $ 20 million, an estimated EBITDA margin of -30% and a seven-figure loss. Roller Rabbit has increased its sales by around 140% since the beginning of the year until 2020. The brand is on the verge of achieving a 2 to 2.5 times increase in sales with an EBITDA margin of 10%, said Seibert.

The Alegria team decided to acquire more promising, but dysfunctional brands, achieving sales of around $ 50 million in annual revenue, or less, with a sweet spot of 20-30. million dollars, a range often overlooked by venture capitalists and M&A professionals.

Alegria, whose mission is to help fashion and lifestyle brands reach their full potential, has expanded its portfolio. The company acquired 18 East and ALLCAPS Studio, two men’s streetwear brands.

We have a men’s clothing brand that we started in mid-2019 called 18East, Seibert said. GQ called it the coolest store in New You City. The was brand grew 200% last year and it has grown over 200% this year. We ended up acquiring its sister brand, ALLCAPS. The creator is a kid named Saeed Ferguson. He has ideas but does not know how to execute them.

We love to support great people, added Seibert. To a certain extent, it’s about taking companies and making them brands.

Alegria helps ALL CAPS STUDIO move from an artistic project to a brand by leveraging its production and merchandising capabilities. Alegria has maintained the consistency of the streetwear brand while growing since the partnership began two years ago.

Alegria is a value added proposition, said Seibert. We don’t do financial engineering. We’re not going to reshuffle the balance sheet to make the business look more successful. We say, how can we build a better business.

The new member of the Alegria stable is Loudmouth. It’s a big group that needed updating, but it was a terrible undertaking, Seibert said. Roller Rabbit was the same way. Then you have good companies that don’t have a lot of branding. We did a good job of supporting and adding value, rather than trying to find the cheap flip. We are not a fund either, we were private. We have shared back-office capabilities and are sharing e-commerce capabilities with our production partners.

I wouldn’t understand taking a brand apart, Seibert continued when asked about the business model used by companies like American Brands Group, which reduces properties to their logos for licensing purposes. I see the pattern, but I don’t agree with it, he said. I think time will tell if it’s successful. We want to build, we want to grow and we want to have fun. We are not trying to reduce it or bring it out.

While the Alegria brands may not seem to have much in common, Seibert said the key principle is engaging their respective audiences.

Loudmouth, golf clothing]has been around for about 20 years, Seibert said. It was founded in the 1970s when players like Johnny Mille were friends with Bob Hope and hung out in Palm Springs, California. There are those old photos of Sinatra in Palm Springs, and it was really that fun time for sports and a time to express yourself.

That changed in the ’90s and into August, when golf was recognized by American companies and players such as Tiger Woods received rich mentions.

Loudmouth was founded by Scott Woodward, aka Woody, an old hippie, Seibert said. He grew up in Northern California and he wanted these funny big pants. He was then a graphic designer. He understood that if he could sell eight pants a day, he would make more money than his job as a graphic designer.

Woodward subconsciously defined Loudmoth’s mind as this bon vivant, this guy who wants to stand out, Seibert said. I don’t think he understood this from a brand perspective, but he understood why he liked it. He didn’t know how to quantify it or qualify it, which I do.

Seibert said Loudmouth fans collect the colorful pants, and some have 200 or more pairs with different crazy patterns. Loudmouth actually has a subscription service, he said. People love it. What you have to understand is that the brand gives them a certain freedom. When you wear Loudmouth and you’re in a bar, people want to come talk to you. They are jealous that you have this freedom.

Alegria is building a team of defectors from some big, well-known brands. People are excited about this opportunity and the type of brands we are focusing on. They are drawn to the culture we are building. We’ve built an incredible team over the past three or four years, said Seibert, noting that Alegria’s hires have come from Saint Laurent, Anthropologie and Lululemon.

Seibert said the company changed its name to Alegria to create a marketable entity for brand acquisition and building and to attract top talent looking for upward mobility.

This is an extremely grandiose example, but the easiest way I think of us is like an LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, said Seibert. We have shared back office capabilities and the ability to share our production partners and share our e-commerce capabilities. Were able to go to a struggling business immediately and help it get back on its feet.

Seibert said the difference between Alegria and other investment firms is that the company puts its skin in brands that are traditionally smaller than those in which large finance companies would typically invest, and the company brings its expertise to the table. gambling.

There is a very underserved segment of the corporate market, Seibert said. This is my journey. Before buying Roller Rabbit, I wrote checks for $ 100 million and worked on labels like Alice & Olivia. Really ran the brand, not just wrote a check.