Fashion
The fashion and shoe blogger has a huge collection of unusual shoes
An eclectic collection of unusual women’s shoes has caught TIC TacWarning.
Fashion blogger Katt hendley has spent a decade building an arsenal of over 400 pairs of totally unique shoes. It has more than 1.8 million subscribers on TIC Tac, where she delights her audience with a glimpse of the gems of her massive collection.
About 95% of his shoes are from the brand Irregular choice, which specializes in original shoes. All Hendleys styles are incredibly ornate and full of unconventional details.
She show some of his craziest pairs in one video. One was shaped like an octopus, another was filled with Barbie doll heads, and another pair of hot pink platform boots were covered in spiked embellishments.
Some of his others weird shoes include a cupcake themed pair, a set of disco boots with a carousel in a globe and an extra large pair of shimmering metallic platforms.
Who is your favourite? #disneyprincesses #irregularchoice #crazyshoes #aliceinwonderland #snowwhite #mulan #shoeshowcase
Hendley too collects Disney princess themed shoes with Ariel, Sleeping Beauty, Snow White and Mulan.
Hendley most watched The video, with 24.1 million views, included his collection of Christmas shoes featuring the Grinch, ornaments, a snow globe, Santa, reindeer and other holiday motifs.
Lots of art teacher vibe, someone commented.
The snow globes are huge, another noted.
Irregular Choice has the coolest shoes a person responded.
