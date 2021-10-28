Giants’ Dexter Lawrence launches Dexxywear clothing line

Dave Gettleman likes to borrow Tom Coughlin’s old line Big Men Let You Compete.

It turns out that big men let you dress up.

Honestly, in high school, Sexy Dexy aka Dexter Lawrence told The Post, I could never wear a lot of clothes, and I always used to say that in order to love my mom or someone, I just have to. do my own business.

He believed from high school that clothes make a man. But he was not a fashionista.

I just had to get what I could, Sexy Dexy said.

He looked everywhere.

Everywhere, big and big. If Macys had a big and big [section] I was in there, the Burlington Coat Factory, stuff like that, Sexy Dexy said.

So now the man makes the clothes.

It would be frustrating to go to the mall, try to find clothes, then go to college [Clemson], it got a little worse, I was frustrated going to the mall, I still couldn’t put stuff on, so I always had this idea in my head that I wanted to do it. And last year, I acted on it a bit.

And so Dexxy Wear (@dexxywear) was launched over the past week, targeting … well, let the website say it:

We have big & tall and everything else !! Were there for you!

I’ll wear whatever I go out, said Sexy Dexy. It’s kind of my state of mind behind it.

Sexy Dexy was tall when he was little. When Gettleman drafted him in the first round in 2019, Gettleman smiled broadly in a post-draft photoshoot and said: I bought myself a Hog Mollie. This one measures 6 feet 4 inches, 340 pounds with a height of 42 or 44 inches.

I’m a bit 3X, but everything is different, said Sexy Dexy.

When asked to describe her dress style, Sexy Dexy said: Kind of like a cool, laid back vibe. But also as relaxed at the same time. Whatever i wear i can wear it all day, go to dinner or go [out]. … So it’s like laid back but fun, but comfy, this type of style.

Dexter Laurent Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

You name it, hell have it.

I have sweatshirts, t-shirts, hats, shirts, sweatpants. It’s gonna get bigger, Sexy Dexy said.

A team player in every way, expect to spot your favorite Giants in dexxywear.

I’ll try to bring some to everyone, said Sexy Dexy.

I asked Sexy Dexy if Gettleman who can definitely be included in Big and Tall and everything in between would be fine in dexxywear.

Yes, he can have them too. … Hes OG Sexy, Sexy Dexy said with a laugh.

I asked him who on the team he could hire as a good dexxywear model.

In my team? Me! Said Sexy Dexy, and laughed.

Other than you?

Kind of like a guy in every group, he says. Small group, medium group, large group. One guy from each of them.

Giants safety Xavier McKinney 6ft, 201 would likely be in the middle group.

I saw something on IG that he posted, McKinney told the Post. I haven’t really looked at him much, but I’ll actually tell him about it and see if I can get some clothes.

Practice team tackle Isaiah Wilson 6-7, 330 and up would be in the main group. Or 3X large. He’s huge, says Sexy Dexy. I have to put it on. I don’t think he knows it yet.

Sexy Dexy plans to expand dexxywear to shopping malls.

We talked about it a bit. Were still working on it, he said.

Dexter Lawrence says he’s working on his bag dance. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

Hes also worked on his sack dance. His 1.5 bags have come in the past two weeks.

I call it the Big Sexy, he said. I’m having fun there. Just to bring some excitement, you know, get the whole sideline to do it with me, just to make the game laugh. Were still here doing what we had been doing since the kids.

He always believed he was more than a hangman on the defensive line. The bags come in clusters.

I just feel like I’m doing what I’ve been doing since the start of the year, Sexy Dexy said. They’re just falling to me now.

Monday evening, the Giants dryer will gallop after Patrick Mahomes.

It’s gonna be fun, says Sexy Dexy. I’ll try to keep it in my pocket.

He took possession of his offside penalty that led to the field goal in overtime that beat the Giants against the Washington football team.

Just players [mess] sometimes, Sexy Dexy said. I just had to be more locked in the moment. I don’t hold anything like that over my head. I know I can’t let this happen again. I don’t want to let anyone down.

The Giants forged their identity on Sunday against Sam Darnold and the Panthers.

Just to be mean, Sexy Dexy said. Play fast, play hard, communicate with everything. Giving that attitude of you don’t give af-k. Just go play soccer. Go have fun with your brothers.

Sexy Dexy was asked if he has a message for Giants fans.

If you want to feel good, if you want to feel sexy like Dexy, try wearing it, he laughs.

I had one last question for Sexy Dexy: were you born Sexy?

I was born sexy, he laughs.