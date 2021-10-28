Rent the Runway, a second-hand fashion site, is preparing to go public

They took a huge hit because if you don’t have to leave your home to wear an outfit to a wedding, prom or graduation party, you are going to dress in comfortable clothes, said Shawn Grain Carter, associate professor of fashion business management at the Institute of Fashion Technology.

She said she expected the company to continue to be challenged as remote working persists and offices relax their dress codes. Rent the Runway also faces competition from second-hand sites like ThredUp and RealReal.

You have millennials negotiating and saying, I’ll quit my job if I have to walk into the office that’s changing the way you dress, Ms. Grain Carter said. I see this as a challenge for them in terms of the customer’s perception of the brand value and also the value of the subscription service they pay each month.

Rent the Runway noted in its file that in August and September about half of customer use cases were for casual, daily occasions, while the other half were for work and evenings.

Ms Hyman was optimistic about Rent the Runway, especially given its performance over the past year and a half. 2020 really should have been the end of Rent the Runway, and we’ve become a more financially sound company, she said.

Recent IPO filings from venture-backed retail companies have attracted particular interest, with companies that have played their disruptor status and valuations of over $ 1 billion finally having to share the details. financial. Rent the Runway, despite its popularity, is relatively small compared to other retailers and not yet profitable. The company recorded a net loss of $ 171 million last year, compared to a net loss of $ 154 million in 2019.

Rent the Runway said in its file that it was at an early stage of its growth, noting that less than 10% of the company’s total revenue had been spent on marketing since its inception and that it believed this could increase the brand awareness. He also said that while most of his subscribers and clients are female graduates or working, he believes he can diversify that base over time.