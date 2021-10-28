Fashion
Rent the Runway, a second-hand fashion site, is preparing to go public
Rent the Runway began trading in public markets on Wednesday, testing investor appetite for its clothing rental model following a brutal year.
The listing marks a milestone for the dynamic venture capital-backed company, which was founded in 2009 by Jennifer Hyman and Jennifer Carter Fleiss, and comes amid a wave of initial public offerings from other selling companies in the retail funded by venture capitalists, notably Warby Parker and Allbirds. The stock started trading above its IPO price of $ 21, but its gains fizzled out and it closed at $ 19.29, down about 8%.
Rent the Runway was built on the idea of renting evening dresses for special occasions like weddings and it quickly became a hit. Women loved the idea of spending less money on expensive clothes that were rarely worn, and in the age of social media, being able to be photographed in different dresses at different events.
The company has since expanded beyond renting dresses on weekends, with the goal of giving women a closet in the cloud through subscriptions. Rent the Runway has worked to get women to pay a monthly subscription to access a wide range of clothing, jewelry and bags, with a particular focus on trendy work wear. Subscribers can swap their choices several times a month.
I am so proud of this milestone day, said Ms Hyman, now the company’s chief executive, in an interview on Wednesday. We’ve gone from one dress and one situation to building a complete cloud closet that women can access for every occasion.
In his IPO filing, Rent the Runway highlighted a confluence of factors for its continued growth, including a shift from ownership to access as exemplified by the popularity of companies like Netflix and Airbnb, increased interest in sustainability and more women who work, who tend to spend more on work clothes than their male counterparts.
The company also cited studies that found that 33% of women consider an outfit to be old after wearing it less than three times and that one in seven women consider it a fashion faux pas to be photographed twice in an outfit. Social media not only increases the pressure women feel to have variety in their wardrobes, according to the file, but it also gives consumers greater insight into ambitious brands outside of their income level.
The company valued the offer at $ 21 per share, the high end of the $ 18 to $ 21 range the company had marketed. He also extended the offer to 17 million shares, against the 15 million initially planned. He plans to use the proceeds to pay down debt and finance business expansion.
Still, the pandemic has hit the company, which is still trying to regain the momentum it had in 2019. Rent the Runway has been optimistic about the rebound this year, but the record shows how severe the damage was: l The company finished last year with 54,797 active subscribers and $ 157.5 million in revenue, up from 133,572 active subscribers and $ 256.9 million in revenue in 2019. The number of active subscribers was 111,732 to September 30.
They took a huge hit because if you don’t have to leave your home to wear an outfit to a wedding, prom or graduation party, you are going to dress in comfortable clothes, said Shawn Grain Carter, associate professor of fashion business management at the Institute of Fashion Technology.
She said she expected the company to continue to be challenged as remote working persists and offices relax their dress codes. Rent the Runway also faces competition from second-hand sites like ThredUp and RealReal.
You have millennials negotiating and saying, I’ll quit my job if I have to walk into the office that’s changing the way you dress, Ms. Grain Carter said. I see this as a challenge for them in terms of the customer’s perception of the brand value and also the value of the subscription service they pay each month.
Rent the Runway noted in its file that in August and September about half of customer use cases were for casual, daily occasions, while the other half were for work and evenings.
Ms Hyman was optimistic about Rent the Runway, especially given its performance over the past year and a half. 2020 really should have been the end of Rent the Runway, and we’ve become a more financially sound company, she said.
Recent IPO filings from venture-backed retail companies have attracted particular interest, with companies that have played their disruptor status and valuations of over $ 1 billion finally having to share the details. financial. Rent the Runway, despite its popularity, is relatively small compared to other retailers and not yet profitable. The company recorded a net loss of $ 171 million last year, compared to a net loss of $ 154 million in 2019.
Rent the Runway said in its file that it was at an early stage of its growth, noting that less than 10% of the company’s total revenue had been spent on marketing since its inception and that it believed this could increase the brand awareness. He also said that while most of his subscribers and clients are female graduates or working, he believes he can diversify that base over time.
Ms Hyman said the company also plans to expand into new categories. Were open to housewares, shoes, luxury, kids and I think there’s a world in the future where men aren’t even off the table anymore, she said on Wednesday.
Simeon Siegel, retail analyst at BMO Capital Markets, said the clothing rental market, which has attracted public companies like Urban Outfitters in recent years, has remained very nascent.
People have been buying clothes since time immemorial and companies are now trying to train people to consume clothes in a different way, Siegel said. Being repackaged is not an overnight sensation.
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/10/27/business/rent-the-runway-ipo.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]