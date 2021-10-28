With New NIL Policy, Success Can Pay Big For St. John’s and Stars Julian Champagnie, Posh Alexander





Usually when you see the letters “nothing” it means “zero”. Now that means St. Johns stars Julian Champagnie and Posh Alexander can earn something for their performance on the basketball court. . . and that could add up to big numbers. The goals haven’t changed for the Red Storm duo. Their top priorities are still winning, getting their team to the top of the Big East, making it into the NCAA tournament, and hopefully someday playing in the NBA. It’s just now that there is something more. The NCAA lifted restrictions on athletes earning money through Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) on June 30. Champagnie and Alexander would be the first St. Johns basketball players to take advantage of it. Champagnie signed an agreement this week to appear in a collectible collectible card set. Alexander is involved in negotiations to approve a clothing line. “I like the new rules,” Champagnie said on Tuesday’s media day. “I feel like it’s about time college athletes got paid for what they do and the names they create for themselves with the work they do in their sport. Honestly, that’s expected. since a long time.”

Their appeal is clear. Champagnie, a 6-8 junior swingman, averaged a 19.8 point record in Big East last season and was unanimously named all-conference first teammate. Alexander, a sophomore guard, was the Big East Freshman of the Year and Co-Defensive Player of the Year last season after averaging 10.9 points, 4.3 assists decisive and a conference record of 2.6 steals. And they play in the country’s most lucrative market. Things could definitely improve with St. Johns looking a lot better after a fourth place finish with a series of talented veterans transferred. Subscribe to the Sports Now newsletter By clicking Register, you agree to our privacy policy. “There were a few opportunities, but I left a few alone,” said Champagnie. “I don’t want to do anything that takes too long. You know my main priority is basketball.” “I have a deal going on right now… it would be with a clothing line if that came to fruition,” Alexander said. “I feel blessed to have these opportunities … but I don’t feel pressured to get something. I want the right opportunity and I’m ready to wait for it.” College athletes across the country are enjoying their fame as social media players and celebrities. They’ve made deals with everything from restaurant chains and national products to local car dealerships and other businesses. They are also allowed to take advantage of appearances. Before the restrictions were lifted, something the NCAA was forced to do due to court rulings and laws passed in a number of states, anyone entering into such a deal would have lost their status to participate in the NCAA athletics. Champagnie said opportunities come in all forms. “One that I’m working on right now is going to be more ads and a lot of the business will be done through social media,” he said. “Others, it’s just me providing my (NONE) for money. “And being on a collectible card could be pretty cool.”

