Skort the last frontier in Irish women’s sportswear





Now that we’ve cleared it up again, it’s time to pick up my favorite social phenomenon: the Ladies Compliment Exchange. In the queue for the restroom, women who go out for the night often pass the time praising their outfits. There are two common responses to such a compliment: Penneys, Hon or Thanks, he has pockets!

Indeed, tragically, the presence of pockets in women’s clothing is far from certain. Instead of waiting for them as a reference, we feel privileged to have them. Immerse yourself in the history of the pockets and you will discover a fascinating gender politics. While pockets became the norm in men’s clothing in the 17th century, the same did not happen for women’s clothing. Depending on who you ask, there are different reasons for this: Women did not have independent access to money or property, so they were not considered to be in need of a settlement. carry coins or keys; bulging pockets would interfere with a woman’s figure; women were supposed to carry a handbag or bag; putting your hands in your pockets is not feminine.

As recently as 1954, Christian Dior said: Men have pockets for storing things, women for decoration. In other words, men’s clothing is designed for utility, women’s clothing for aesthetics. Women have understood it intuitively for years (example: the existence of high heels). Even clothing that should be all about performance in women’s sportswear still tends to prioritize aesthetics over utility. Last weekend Germany’s Pauline Schfer won a silver medal on balance beam at the Gymnastics World Championships in Japan. Schfer is a beam specialist; she even has a shot named after her in the code of points (the Schfer is a sideways somersault with a half twist). It wasn’t just her near-perfect routine that turned heads, however; it was her outfit that made the headlines. She competed in a unitard, a garment rarely seen on the world gymnastics scene; it’s basically like the standard leotard but with long sleeves and legs. The Unitard is part of a movement against sexualization in gymnastics. Schfer even participated in the design of the unitard in his national colors, which was also worn by the German team in Tokyo last summer. In law, gymnasts having the option of wearing a leotard with a little more coverage should not be news, but this is a testament to the fact that they were only beginning to have conversations about the comfort of sportswomen both physical and psychological. . Tradition is a difficult thing to grasp. In gymnastics, the leotard has become the norm; young women in sports might not even think there could be an alternative. The leotard allows for freedom of movement, but it is also an exhibition garment in a sport where you are filmed and photographed from all angles. The Germans are to be congratulated for giving their gymnasts another option; Hopefully more countries will incorporate it into their equipment and it will become more widespread. It is especially the responsibility of national teams to make sure that their athletes feel good when they fight for their country. Holly Bradshaw, the British pole vaulter and Olympic bronze medalist, struggled with such unease upon arriving in Tokyo last July. Normally for competitions she wore something similar to the unitard, an all-in-one with knee-length shorts, but the standard GB team outfit she received consisted of briefs. and crop tops. In my head I was panicking she said The telegraph. I didn’t want to go to the most important competition of my life and I didn’t feel comfortable because I was worried about what I would wear. The sexist double standard also struck her. Male pole vaulters wear lycra shorts and tank tops: smart enough to pull them neatly over the bar, but with a blanket too. Why weren’t they supposed to show off their bellies and thighs like their female counterparts? Early in his career, Bradshaw had been the victim of social media abuse; strangers criticizing her body and calling her out of shape, even as she represented her country at the elite level. She felt the bikini-style Olympic uniform invited that kind of scrutiny and criticism. Bradshaw expressed concern and the GB team made a compromise, allowing her to compete in a rowing uniform that looked more like what she usually wore. But Bradshaw was 29 at his third Olympics; she felt confident, established and secure enough to question superiors. But would a young athlete, new to the sport, also feel capable of pushing back? Or will she just put up with it and tell herself that’s the way it is? And then there’s this overlap of sportswear and fashion, the hybrid category known as athleisure. New Yorker Writer Jia Tolentino has written brilliantly about the contradictions inherent in athleisure and how it is packaged and turned into a commodity for women. It’s sold to us as comfortable, stylish, wrinkle-resistant, and easy to wash, so you can seamlessly go from out of school to a yoga class to messaging. But leggings are also impractical (no pockets!), Highlight every bump and bump, and work best for already slim figures. As Tolentino says: Athleisure diffuses your commitment to controlling your body by working on self-exposure and self-control meet in a feedback loop. In Irish sport, perhaps the last frontier in terms of women’s sportswear is the skort. I’ll never know how this skort combo survived into 2021 in camogie and hockey, having no obvious function other than making us look feminine and non-threatening as we charge onto the field with our sticks. To be fair, they’re not uncomfortable, but when given a choice i.e. in practice and practice matches, most camogie players will opt for togs. Our LGFA sisters can wear shorts during games, so why can’t we? If we can’t do away with the skort altogether, then let’s make it optional or at the very least put some pockets in it.

