Fashion
The first Black Friday sales at Macy’s you can buy now
Black Friday may not be here yet, but with shipping delays and supply chain issues looming on the horizon, industry experts recommend that you start your holiday shopping early this year.
Partly in response, many stores are offering deals with similar prices on Black Friday weeks before Black Friday arrives. Amazon is offering advance selling prices for Black Friday, and Walmart is also increasing its Black Friday sale. Not to be outdone, the Macy’s department store chain is currently offering its own good deals at the start of Black Friday, with 30 to 60% reduction on men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, housewares and more.
Check out some of the highlights of the upcoming Macy’s Early Black Friday sale.
Carter’s Sherpa Pram
Snuggle up baby in this Carter’s sherpa pram with ears. This white pram closes with a zipper and has a cuddly tongue to protect its chin from equipment.
Sherpa Carter pram, $ 21 (instead of $ 40)
Bella 2 Quart Electric Air Fryer
If you still haven’t tried an air fryer, this $ 36 model may be what finally convinces you. This two quart air-fried, broil, bake, roast and reheat. Find it in four colors.
2 Quart Bella Electric Air Fryer, $ 36 (was $ 65)
BCBGeneration notched collar teddy coat
Make like a teddy bear and pull on this fuzzy BCBGeneration coat, which comes in two neutral colors.
BCBGeneration Notched Collar Plush Coat, $ 98 (was $ 200)
Brooklyn Steel Co. Jupiter 12-Piece Aluminum Non-Stick Cookware Set
Discover the golden handles of this 12-piece non-stick cookware set. These parts, including frying pans, a Dutch oven and more, are suitable for all hobs, including induction. They are oven safe up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.
Brooklyn Steel Co. Jupiter 12-Piece Aluminum Non-Stick Cookware Set, $ 126 (was $ 300)
DKNY Be Delicious gift set for the holidays
Get an eau de parfum spray, refreshing shower foam and deluxe mini eau de parfum in one addicting scent with this DKNY Be Delicious holiday set. Notes of the fragrance include green apple, sweet magnolia and creamy sandalwood.
DKNY Be Delicious Vacation Set, $ 87 (was $ 120)
BlendJet One portable mixer
Take your blender on the go with this handy 12-ounce portable blender. It has a rechargeable battery and is available in four colors. Use it to make smoothies, cocktails, baby food and more.
BlendJet a portable blender, $ 25 (reduced from $ 40)
Lauren Ralph Lauren Luther Luxury Blend Overcoat
This classic Lauren Ralph Lauren overcoat is available in six colors and prints. It is made of a blend of wool, polyamide and cashmere.
Lauren Ralph Lauren Luther Luxe Blend Overcoat, $ 200 (was $ 495)
