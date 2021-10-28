Trendy Rent the Runway subscription service debuts in the market





Shares of luxury clothing rental firm Rent the Runway surged when they debuted on Wednesday, underscoring continued investor appetite for new issues as stock markets hit new highs. The company valued its initial public offering on the Nasdaq at the top of its expected range and sold more shares than initially expected due to strong demand. The stock rose another 10% when it started trading on Wednesday morning, giving it a fully diluted market value of $ 1.7 billion. The warm welcome marks a sharp turnaround for the 12-year-old company, which was hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic last year, and was forced to raise funds at a 25% discount from its valuation previous $ 1 billion. Jenn Hyman, Managing Director, said Rent the Runway had achieved “our ideal result as it gives us all the capital we need to continue to grow, achieve profitability and significantly reduce debt at the same time.” Despite the relatively small size of the deal, it was followed closely as a high-level test of a new business model in the fashion industry and of investors’ willingness to continue supporting high-loss companies. Several senior bankers have warned that IPO investors were becoming more selective as stock markets stuttered in late September and early October, causing post-listing performance to decline and encouraging a small number of companies to postpone their offers. However, the markets have picked up momentum in recent weeks. The Renaissance IPO Index, which tracks the performance of recent U.S. quotes, rose 12% from its low in early October, compared to a 7% gain in the broader S&P 500 stock index. Rent the Runway pioneered a subscription-based clothing model, comparing itself to tech companies like Netflix and Spotify rather than traditional retailers. The majority of her income comes from customers who pay monthly fees to borrow clothes from a selection of 18,000 items in her online “closet”. The Brooklyn, New York-based company is promoting itself to consumers as a more affordable and eco-friendly way to wear luxury clothing, and to brands as a way to reach new customers and compete with companies from fast fashion such as Zara. It has been widely criticized for releasing adjusted financial figures that exclude many key costs, including depreciation in the value of the clothes it rents. Responding to criticism, Hyman said the company had “tried to lead with transparency.” “We haven’t suggested to investors what metrics they should use to rate us,” she said. Even on its preferred measure of adjusted earnings, Rent the Runway still reported a loss of $ 20 million in the fiscal year ending Jan.31. On a statutory basis, he reported a net loss of $ 171 million, more than his loss of $ 154 million the year before. . The company said its performance has rebounded so far this year, although customer numbers have not fully recovered to pre-pandemic levels. It had around 143,000 subscribers at the end of September, 3% less than at the end of January 2020. Hyman said the company’s investors “were seeing [a] very long track in front of us to continue to grow ”.

