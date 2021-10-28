Fashion
Amazon’s Epic Deals Showcase Tommy Hilfiger: Here Are The Best Fall Clothes And Accessories
Fall is in the air and there is still time to stock up on warm clothes for the family this season.
Amazon is showcasing Tommy Hilfiger in its epic offerings, kicking off this year’s holiday shopping. From children’s clothing to extravagant accessories, Tommy Hilfiger items are featured and promoted on the site.
Here are some of the best articles we’ve come across today. (Note: These prices are available for a limited time on Wednesday, October 27.)
Women’s
Sports and sports clothing
Packable jacket with hood ($ 52.26)
Lightweight hooded jacket ($ 46.99)
Crew neck sweatshirt ($ 22.99 to $ 33.79, depending on size and color)
Performance sports bra ($ 26.19)
Logo jogging pants ($ 59.50)
Dresses
Fitted and flared dress buttoned on the front ($ 61.02)
Sheath dress ($ 109)
Midi dress ($ 48)
Bow tie jumpsuit ($ 97.30)
Men’s
Relaxation clothing
Crewneck sweater with stripes ($ 40.59, originally $ 69.50)
Plain crew-neck sweater ($ 29.75, originally $ 59.50)
Quarter zip sweater ($ 53.52, originally $ 89.50)
Cotton cardigan sweater ($ 29.50)
Professionnal clothing
Modern cut suit separates with a tailored stretch jacket ($ 119.01, originally $ 131.43)
Slim fit stretch chinos ($ 48.65, originally $ 59.98)
Stretch chinos in custom fit ($ 48.65, originally $ 59.98)
Short-sleeved polo shirt in classic fit ($ 41.65, originally $ 49.50)
Lux polo shirt in custom fit ($ 59.50)
Kids
Girls 2 Piece Skirt Set ($ 25.84)
Girls’ Solid-Color Flag-Logo Short-Sleeve Dress ($ 28.13)
Girls’ Sherpa Fleece Hoodie ($ 30)
Space Jam Boys’ Hoodie ($ 49.50)
Tommy Space Jam Boys’ Joggers ($ 30.41)
Boy’s Tj Space Jam Shorts ($ 35.98)
Accessories
Plain cotton visor with daddy’s hat flag ($ 13.99, originally $ 19.99)
Slim Bifold Men’s Leather Wallet with 6 Credit Card Pockets and Removable ID Window ($ 14.99, originally $ 19.99)
Men’s baseball cap with daddy logo ($ 13.99, originally $ 19.99)
Women’s TH Flag Canvas Crossbody Bag ($ 37.81, $ 58 originally)
Jaden Travel Tote Bag ($ 45.98, originally $ 69.70)
Men’s quartz watch with silicone strap, black ($ 55.99, originally $ 80.23)
Ladies Stainless Steel Quartz Watch with Leather Strap ($ 53.99, originally $ 70.20)
Jaden women’s backpack ($ 48.06, originally $ 118)
