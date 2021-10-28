New Orleans Fashion Week Returns for Three Days of Showcases, Parties and Special Guests | The last one | Weekly gambit





New Orleans Fashion Week is back with a 3-day party showcasing southern designer styles ranging from avant-garde to modern and vintage pieces What founder and executive producer Tracee Dundas calls a fashion renaissance will include window displays, afters, special guests and fashion demonstrations. While fashion week is typically a weeklong event, organizers have had to pivot, hosting six events in three days, Dundas said. Everyone is impatient, everyone is a little hungry to bring our platform together. Dundas told Gambit. Recognizing New Orleans as a city in the process of recovery, Taste of Fashion Week focuses on showcasing local designers and promoting economic growth for the fashion community. Now more than ever, it’s important that our fashion industry comes together to remind all of New Orleans’ teeming creative spirit, Dundas said in a press release. The weekend kicks off Thursday, November 4 with WARdrobe: Fashion on the Rations at the National World War II Museum. The event, which starts at 6 p.m., promises an evening of 1940s fashion with a modern twist. Then there’s the After the Runaway affair at 8 p.m. on the rooftop of the NOPSI hotel. Dress code calls for 80s and 90s attire. On Friday, November 5, there will be a Giving Back with Style event held at the Diamonds Direct store in Metairie from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., expanding Fashion Week outside of New Orleans. Hosting an event outside of Orleans Parish and traveling to Metairie is something new and exciting, Dundas said. Participants can bid on Project Runway Aaron Michaels alum custom parts. Profits will be donated to local associations Son of a Saint, Dress for Success New Orleans and Second Harvest Food Bank. Fashion Week will end on Saturday 6 November with a parade at Hall Gallier showcasing the work of 16 local designers in partnership with the town halls of the Embrace the Culture initiative. I can’t imagine the excitement many will feel getting their hair done, brightened up, dressed and coming to a trendy event, Dundas said. Dundas founded New Orleans Fashion Week in 2011, following the trend for regional fashion weeks to appear across the country. A light bulb kind of went out, Dundas said. I thought, Wow, maybe that’s something we could do here in New Orleans. When Dundas learned she was unable to host the tenth New Orleans Fashion Week in 2020, she said her heart had broken. We had a lot of great ideas that we wanted to implement, she said. Unfortunately, like everyone else, we had to put it off. As with other industries, COVID-19 has had a negative impact on the fashion industry. Through Taste of Fashion Week, Dundas hopes to bring healing to creatives in the industry amid the ongoing pandemic. A little love and support is so needed to keep our spirits up and motivate us to get through this, Dundas said. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit neworleansfashionweek.com. SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM For 40 years, Gambit has reported on the city we love, connected you to New Orleans, and covered the issues that matter to New Orleans for free. We need YOUR help to keep doing this.

Become a Gambit member and join our brotherhood today.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nola.com/gambit/news/the_latest/article_90828e58-374a-11ec-846c-a3adba13eeee.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos