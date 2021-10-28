Villa-Vogue: The Simpsons x Balenciaga collaboration | Culture





Forget the Hadid sisters because an unexpected new family has just stormed the Balenciaga podium: the Simpsons. The simpsons. The satirical portrayal of American life that has become the backbone of everyone’s childhood, or at least for Balenciagas creative director Demna Gvasalia. Much to everyone’s disbelief, the haute couture fashion designer grew up watching the stereotypically portrayed mainstream trash show that quickly became a very influential part of his life as it allowed him to … know the world not through walls but through transparent screens ” (Demna 032c Maintenance). This childhood influence quickly became Gvasalias’ vision for the Balenciaga FW Spring / Summer 2022 show, giving birth to the ever-iconic Balenciaga x The Simspons collaboration. The Balenciagas Fashion Week show in Paris was unlike anything seen before. Rather than promoting the new collection through a runway show, the French fashion house used a movie premiere red carpet mixed with celebrities and models. Reimagining the beauty of the catwalks is one for the books, as stars like Cardi B and Naomi Campbell strolled among models like Eve Jobs, all adorned in the inky, oversized looks of the season. After walking the red carpet, guests gathered at Thatre de Chtelet to see the classic top-to-bottom view of Springfield displayed on the cinema screen. For the next 10 minutes, an original episode of The Simpsons, in collaboration with Balenciaga, was played, becoming the most relevant thing that has come into physical fashion in the past two years. The show began with Patriarch Homer Simpson emailing Balenciaga looking for a birthday present for his wife, Marge. Gvasalia himself (in the Simpson animation) reads the email and immediately feels compelled to help. Soon the fashion house left the Springfield community to parade the Balenciaga catwalk, with each character wearing Gvasalia’s most iconic looks from seasons past. The entirety of the episode was brilliant and successful, with gags that poke fun at the fashion system and celebrity animations from Anna Wintour to the Kardashians. The episode also achieved the two founding elements of Gvasalias’ ideology: trolling the fashion world and the reshuffle of post-Cold War Western culture of which the Simpsons are the apotheosis. The complexity of Balenciaga lies precisely in its ability to remain plausible regardless of Gvasalia’s creative plans. As the fashion house continues to promote an immersive and deep interpretation of the world, upsetting the perspective of observation, it’s important to remember: this is a Balenciaga world, we live in it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://www.villanovan.com/culture/villa-vogue-the-simpsons-x-balenciaga-collab/article_70c8e35c-374d-11ec-a945-2b2f08329fad.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

