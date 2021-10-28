A page from Hina Khans’ gym journal is devoted to fitness and fashion | Health

Hina Khan starts early when it comes to training. Excerpts from her gym diaries are often found on her Instagram profile in the form of photos and videos. The actor never misses his workout routines and it shows on her.

Hina shared several snippets of herself on Wednesday, ranging from training to demonstrating her post-workout glow in the sun. In several Instagram stories, Hina has shared glimpses of her day at the gym and they make us salivate, while also motivating us to hit the gym ourselves.

In one of the videos, Hina can be seen training in beast mode at the gym. On a treadmill, Hina can be seen walking and concentrating on her workouts. In the last part of the video, she posed for the cameras, smiling at him, while continuing her fitness routine.

In another video, Hina can be seen to tie her hair up on the way out of the gym. Wearing a tie-dye crop top and navy sports pants, Hina looked chic and ready for the gym. She accessorized her look of the day with classic white sneakers and even posed for a pic in the sun. Looked:

Hina Khan’s Instagram Story. (Instagram / @ realhinakhan)

Hina Khans’ Instagram profile is full of photos and videos of her gym routines. Every other day, glimpses of the kind of hard work the actor puts in for his fitness, creep through his Instagram Stories. The actor also manages to set style statements regarding gym fashion with his everyday gym outfits.

Going back to her workout routine, the treadmill walking exercise, as performed by Hina, has multiple health benefits. Regularly walking on the treadmill helps maintain strong bones and muscle levels. It also helps in controlling the blood pressure of the body. If incorporated into the daily fitness routine, it also helps reduce back pain.

