A path to March? – The Vanderbilt Hustler

The leaves are changing color and the wind is starting to blow a little cooler around the West End. The Commodore football team struggles in the middle of its SEC roster as football nears the end of its campaign. What does it all mean?

It’s almost basketball season in Nashville.

Back is last season’s leading scorer Scotty Pippen Jr., who was recently named SEC Preseason Player of the Year. Tuesday. Head coach Jerry Stackhouse also sacking junior starter Jordan Wright, bench contributors Trey Thomas and Myles Stute, and more in his third season at the helm. The Commodores are expected to be more competitive than they have been at any time during Stackhouses’ tenure with preseason expectations going of not-last-in-the-conference which is an improvement to a flirtation with post-season play, be it the National Invitational (NIT) or the NCAA Tournament. KenPom predicts the Commodores will finish at 15-14 with a conference record of 7-11.

Last season was a 9-16 effort that saw the Commodores grab four conference victories, including a resounding 20-point victory over Mississippi State at Starkville and a victory over Texas A&M in the SEC tournament. Stackhouse has lost a number of key contributors to the transfer market, including Dylan disu (Texas), Clevon Brown (Florida International) and Max Evans (TCU), but was also able to add a talent infusion through the portal. Rodney Chatman (Dayton), Liam robbins (Minnesota) and Terren Franck (TCU) are all set to play prominent roles in the rotation, with Chatman and Robbins likely to be tabulated as starters form the core of the program.

After a shortened 2020 campaign in which Vanderbilt only played 25 games and canceled seven due to COVID-19, the Commodores have a full 35-game roster on the schedule for 2021. The highlight of the edition 2021-22 of the Vanderbilt calendar is a Christmas trip. in Hawaii to participate in the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Classic from December 23 to 25. Here’s a look at some of the other notable contests on the Commodores’ calendar just under a month before their home opener against Alabama State.

The non-conference

Vanderbilt’s non-conference schedule may not best be described as particularly strenuous, but there are a number of teams on the schedule who are certainly dashing. The Commodores will only hit the road twice in the first two months of the season, but will travel to Hawaii for the Diamond Head Classic. Here are the most interesting matches in this part of the calendar.

In Pittsburgh, November 24, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh won’t be one of the top teams on the Vanderbilts’ calendar this season. That said, it’s a key game as it’s a Power Five opponent on the road. This gives Vanderbilt a chance to prove early in the season that they’ve come out of the Power 5 cellar. The Panthers are coached by Mike Krzyzewski’s disciple Jeff Capel, who clocked a 40-48 record. during his first three seasons on the job. Pittsburgh limped to a 10-12 mark in 2020 and subsequently lost six players from the list, including their top three scorers.

KenPom is projecting this as a 76-73 win for Stackhouse and the Commodores, which would be an early season statement: Vanderbilt hasn’t beaten a non-conference opponent Power Five on the road since November 11, 2018. Darius Garland has led the Commodores with 19 points and Simisola Shittu scored 14 points and 15 rebounds in an 82-78 victory at USC that day. So yes, it’s been a long time. Getting a meaningful win on the table before the schedule ends in December would be a big boost for the Stackhouses team, and I love that the team does it on what will be a Pittsburgh team under. -effective.

At SMU, December 4, 8 p.m.

This competition is interesting for several reasons. First off, it was a wild contest in 2019 when Vanderbilt lost an eight-point lead in just over two minutes before losing in overtime. Aaron Nesmith continued his breakout campaign, dropping 29 points on 8 of 13 3-pointers. Then last season’s second leg was called off due to COVID-19. Now, two years later, it remains a close game between two equally talented teams. The Mustangs have just finished an appearance at NIT after an 11-5 regular season, led by head coach Tim Jankovich. Jankovich’s Mustangs are expected to be even better this season after reaching the country’s 33rd recruiting class in 2021 (247Sport) and a number of transfers including Southland Conference Player of the Year 2020 Zach Nutall. KenPom SMU on the bubble in preseason, ranked 60th, just 19 spots ahead of Vanderbilt. This will be another good road test for the Commodores against an opponent reminiscent of a mid-level SEC enemy. If Vanderbilt manages to escape Dallas with a win, the ears of the Commodore Nation should really start to straighten out.

Loyola Chicago, December 10, 7 p.m.

The Ramblers have just completed another Cinderella March Madness run after reaching Sweet 16 in 2021, beating the No.3 seed from Illinois along the way. KenPom rates the Ramblers at No. 32 in the country before the season, the best in the Missouri Valley Conference (MVC). However, famous coach Porter Moser has left this offseason to take over Lon Kreuger’s job in Oklahoma. In his place is Drew Valentine, 30, brother of former Michigan State Spartan Denzel, who will be Division I’s youngest head coach this season. The Ramblers are dismissing starters Lucas Williamson, Keith Clemons and Braden Norris from their Sweet 16 squad and have 11 top-class students on the roster. This game is the second in three years between these teams Loyola defeated Vanderbilt 78-70 at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, in 2019.

This will likely be the toughest game on the non-conference roster for the Commodores, but not necessarily the one where they are at a disadvantage in terms of talent. The Ramblers were known to control the pace of the game and stay within themselves under Moser, so it will be interesting to see how Valentin handles the ship in his absence. The competition will take place towards the end of the non-conference schedule, which is important for two reasons. First, it means that Stackhouse and Vanderbilt will have some time to establish their identities with a number of pre-scheduled tests. Second, this game will give Commodore fans a good idea of ​​how the SEC roster might play out. Currently KenPom is predicting this as a 75-74 victory for Loyola Chicago, but give me the Commodores at home in that tilt before they head to the Diamond Head Classic.

Play in conference

Choosing just a few league games to highlight is a difficult task. Every game on the Vanderbilts SEC roster will be important and the Commodores should be as competitive in the conference as they have been in several years. Bryce Drew unfortunately failed to secure a single conference victory in 2018-19. Stackhouse amassed a 7-30 SEC record in his first two seasons. Needless to say, Vanderbilt will have to eliminate other opponents from the conference in 2021-22 if they are to make a move to the playoffs. Here are the most intriguing clashes on their 18-game conference schedule.

South Carolina, Jan. 8, 11 a.m.

It’s a contest that will arrive early in the SEC calendar for Vanderbilt and it’s the one they should win. The Commodores won a 93-81 victory against the Gamecocks last January in Nashville behind 29 points from Max Evans. It was Stackhouse’s second consecutive series victory after Vanderbilt beat South Carolina towards the end of the 2020 season, 83-74. As for the current campaign, KenPom has Frank Martins Gamecocks ranked 86th in his preseason ranking, just below Vanderbilt. For Stackhouse and the Commodores, coming out with an SEC victory early in the season would be a statement that Vanderbilt has distinguished himself from the conference basement by leaving South Carolina in their place. Building momentum by securing a win in Game 2 of the League would be a big confidence booster for the Stackhouses team before they hit the teeth of the SEC schedule.

Kentucky, February 2, 6 p.m.

Playing against Kentucky is always a source of excitement. Playing at Rupp Arena in Lexington takes it a step further. Needless to say, this one should be juicy. John Calipari reloaded the Wildcats this offseason with a plethora of transfers, including former Georgia playmaker Savhir Wheeler. He also reshuffled his assistant staff, bringing back the former runner Orlando Antigua from Illinois. So this interpretation of the Wildcats should be more competitive and more cohesive than the past two years. We could think. However, even with exorbitant talent, Calipari has struggled at the helm of late, topped with a 9-16 season in 2020-21. And Vanderbilt has been a particularly stingy opponent for Kentucky over the past two seasons. The two clashes last year were decided by a total of six points and there was only one game of the last 11 that was no less than 15 points in the final. Is this the year the Commodores can finally overcome the obstacle? This game will come right in the middle of the SEC schedule and for all the talent of the Wildcats, Vanderbilt could have the best player on the pitch at Pippen Jr. Count me intrigued by this one, especially if the Commodores are leaving. to a good start in the conference game.

Florida, March 1 7 p.m.

The Florida Gators finished the Vanderbilts’ season last year in the SEC tournament. It was a fierce game between the two teams that ended in a six-point victory for Florida before they were beaten in the second round of the NCAA tournament by Cinderella Oral Roberts. KenPom has Mike Whites’ team ranked in the top 25, so the Gators will once again be a formidable opponent. However, defending the field against a quality opponent in March should be a reasonable demand for Stackhouse in Year 3. Vanderbilt generally played his best basketball towards the end of the season under Stackhouse, so by the time this game is over. will take place, Vanderbilt should have every reason to compete. If all goes well, this game could have playoff implications, which would be a welcome return to Memorial Gymnasium in March.