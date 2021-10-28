“I’m a hooper, I don’t do all that fashion bullshit”: Kevin Durant tells Nets teammate Bruce Brown about his priorities

Kevin Durant who is quite exceptional in basketball, has a decent sense of fashion and doesn’t like to worry about it.

But Bruce Brown, the Brooklyn Nets reserve goalie who didn’t pass the ball (twice) to either of the team’s superstars.Kevin DurantWhereKyrie Irvingduring their 83-86 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2021 playoffs, recently passed on fashion advice to KD.

Eleven times All-Star, KD never appears in explosive outfits like his former teammates and friends Russell Westbrook or Draymond Green. His mantra is clear and simple, train-hoop-conquer-tweet, repeat. Durant loves social media, but he doesn’t like following the social trend of the NBA. What he wears is of less importance for the double MVP of the final. But his teammate didn’t want to leave him alone.

It’s not like age has caught up with the Nets star or is more inclined to win now after tasting like winning Larry OBriens twice, it’s always been that way.

I don’t try too hard, but I like to stand out,KD, during his OKC days, recounted in an interview with teenvogue.com.

While it would have been difficult to be a teammate with Russell Westbrook and not dress up, KD has never been interested in impressing anyone.

You can tell when someone is comfortable in an outfit. Growing up, I looked at myself in the mirror and thought to myself: Will this person like what I did? Now, if I like it, that’s all that matters.he says.

Bruce Brown was arrested by KD for dissecting his outfit

KD, one of the best baseball players in the league, is never interested in following a fashion trend, which is not what the guys in the NBA do. Durant is pretty grounded when it comes to style, he’s more interested in collecting trophies andrecordings.

While most of his clothes are tailor-made due to his size, he maintains his fashion reputation by shopping for Givenchy T-shirts, jackets and button-down collars or just a hoodie with sweatpants. We sometimes see him dressed, but it is rare.

Recently his teammate Bruce Brown gave him some fashion advice which KD said

I am a hooper. I don’t do all this fashion bullshit.

Kevin Durant to Bruce Brown, who was dissecting his outfit: "I'm a hooper. I don't do all this fashion bullshit."

But he wore a look with the backpack every post-game. For several years since 2011, KD has appeared in interviews with a backpack, setting off a trend in Oklahoma after which Nike released the KD backpacks.

Remember when KD carried a backpack EVERYWHERE he went?

He then went from bags, the only flashy thing in his fashion segment, to glasses for a while.

Nike Vision launches Kevin Durant sunglasses

That’s it. It’s the most KD has ever done to add to their closet, the simplest closet in the NBA for sure.

The guy makes millions of dollars and barely spends on anything flashy. He can be an inspiration for rising basketball stars who could use their energy and time to become a hooper like KD.