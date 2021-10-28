Lori Harvey pairs white dress with Rolls-Royce Ghost and looks like a million dollars





Lori Harvey surely knows how to accessorize. When you’re launching your own skincare line, arriving at the event means a lot of pressure to look your best, and she hired a Rolls-Royce Ghost from Platinum Group for it.

Lori Harvey, who is Steve Harvey’s stepdaughter, is a model, who has just launched her own skincare line, SKN by LH. Like almost all celebrities, if there is no room in the makeup line, they move on to skin care. Yawn. Her famous stepfather and boyfriend, actor Michael B. Jordan, were also present at the event. But while the 24-year-old’s event was very successful, it’s even more interesting how she got there: in a Rolls-Royce Ghost. Wearing a white dress to match the luxury vehicle, Lori revealed that Platinum Group provided the car for her event. She wrote on her Instagram Stories: “Thank you @Platinum_Group for allowing me to come and go from my launch event safely. While Platinum Group is known to create breathtaking custom models, it also offers car rental services, supplying a range of luxury vehicles including this 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost. According to the amenities indicated on their official website, the car comes with a leather interior with heated seats and private rear window, and a starry night ambience with the Starlight headliner. On the performance side, the 2021 Ghost develops 563 horsepower (571 hp) and maximum torque of 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) at 1,600 rpm, thanks to its 6.75-liter V12 engine. You never have to worry about not arriving on time, as it has 0-100km / h (0-100km / h) acceleration in just 4.8, reaching a top speed of 250km / h h (155 mph). In short, everything she needed for a successful arrival at her launch party. Back in her garage, Lori Harvey has a Lamborghini Urus, a Bentley Flying Spur, and owned a Mercedes G-Wagon before crashing it in November 2020. With all eyes on her for the event, Lori Harvey matching her dress to the Rolls-Royce Ghost was a great move.

