Kristen Stewart wore a replica of Princess Diana’s dress





“Putting on it’s been a scary day.” Although some people jump at the chance to wear a replica of Princess Diana’s wedding dress in a movie, Kristen Stewart said it didn’t feel as good as some might have thought. Fox Photos / Getty Images

Stewart, who plays Princess Diana in Spencer, became outspoken about what it was like to wear the unforgettable dress in a new interview with Entertainment tonight. Stéphane Cardinale – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

“When we put this dress on, it’s embedded in a montage that kind of flashed her life in front of you,” Stewart said of the scene. Fox Photos / Getty Images

Even though the movie is set over a three day period and even though I play her as a speculatively 29 or 30 year old person, we still wanted to give a taste of the scope of her life, “he said. she declared. Princess Diana Archives / Getty Images

“Kind of touch on every part, even though it was kind of a lyrical dance,” Stewart continued. “And the wedding dress is built into that montage and putting it in place was a scary day.” Anwar Hussein / Getty Images

Thankfully, Stewart didn’t stay in the dress for long as they only planned to film a glimpse of her dressed as Diana on the late royal’s wedding day. Princess Diana Archives / Getty Images

“We didn’t have to do the wedding scene but I still had a walk, coming out of this castle,” she shared. “I was like, ‘Wait, but this is so special.’ Hulton Archives / Getty Images

It actually lands on a very specific day in his life and [Director Pablo Larran] was like, ‘Take everything you learned about that day, all your emotional responses that you have accumulated, put them all here. How does it feel to believe in an ideal that then becomes very, very apparently ridiculous? It’s kind of like, let your heart break in a moment. ‘” “I was like, ‘OK, I got it. Let’s go,’ added Stewart. Princess Diana Archives / Getty Images

Spencer is set in December 1991. The film follows Diana’s life during a grueling weekend when she considers leaving her broken marriage to Prince Charles. See this video on YouTube Music Video Trailers

The film is set to hit theaters on November 5. I look forward ! Daily BuzzFeed Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

