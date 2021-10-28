Hyundai Motor launches Re: Style 2021 fashion collection by reusing discarded vehicle materials – WWD





Hyundai Motor Company has launched the third annual ‘Re: Style’, a recycling fashion project that uses materials discarded during the automotive manufacturing process and enlightens the company’s sustainable business beyond automobile industry. Re: Style 2021 is launched in Seoul and Paris in partnership with fashion boutiques L’Eclaireur and Boontheshop. Unique collaboration involving the three companies highlights Hyundai Motor’s ever-growing commitment to environmentally responsible manufacturing, creative outside collaboration and engagement with environmentally conscious consumers . In particular, Hyundai Motor’s partnerships with L’Eclaireur and Boontheshop reflect the two fashion companies’ shared commitment to environmentally friendly production and supply of easily accessible and portable fashion items. Re: Style 2021 collection designed at a junkyard on the docks of Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Getty Images “With the third annual celebration of Re: Style this year, Hyundai Motor Company continues its commitment to facilitating ‘Progress for Humanity’, its vision and brand purpose,” said Thomas Schemera, Global Marketing Director and Chief of the Customer Experience division. by Hyundai Motor Company. “We regularly intensify our collaborations with various industries around the world to usher in a sustainable future. The Re: Style 2021 is one of them, and we hope this project serves as a focal point for young consumers around the world to understand the impact of making leftover materials on our shared environment and how we can creatively and re-use them. practice. In the online and offline shops of L’Eclaireur and Boontheshop, twelve fashion items including track jackets, sweatshirts, zip-up hoodies, cropped pants and long pants are on sale in limited quantities. . Offline stores operate for two weeks from October 14 to 27, while online stores (ONLINE SHOP URL: leclaireur.com, sivillage.com) operate for four weeks until November 10. For this year’s Re: Style, the remnants of automotive manufacturing materials, such as airbags and seat belts. In addition, environmentally friendly materials incorporated in the Hyundai IONIQ 5, such as Bio PET and recycled fibers, have been used, improving wear resistance and demonstrating the potential for biomaterials to be used in fashion. and beyond. “As a fashion distribution company, we have always had concerns about the impact of discarded clothing materials on our planet Earth,” said Michael Hadida, CEO of L’Eclaireur. “Thus, by reusing clothing pieces from automotive manufacturing and channeling the profits generated to other projects, we hope to create a virtuous cycle of sustainability and make a unique contribution to saving our planet. “ Actor Bae Doona wears the Boon the shop collection (Seoul).

Courtesy image. Boontheshop, said: “It is very meaningful to participate in this creative and value-added collaboration with Hyundai Motor Company. We hope that Re: style 2021 will spark new interest and a common understanding among conscious consumers today about their purchasing decisions that take into consideration the holistic nature of our shared environment. Proceeds from the sale of these items will go to various charitable programs around the world. An online video (Hyundai around the world – YouTube) featuring actress Doona Bae, actor KyoHwan Koo and virtual influencer Shudu, all wearing Re: Style items, is available, shedding light on the campaign’s goal and philosophy. About Hyundai Motor Company Founded in 1967, Hyundai Motor Company operates in over 200 countries with over 120,000 employees dedicated to tackling the challenges of real-world mobility. Based on the brand vision “Progress for Humanity”, Hyundai Motor is accelerating its transformation into a provider of intelligent mobility solutions. The company invests in cutting-edge technologies such as robotics and urban air mobility (UAM) to deliver breakthrough mobility solutions while pursuing open innovation to introduce future mobility services. In pursuit of a sustainable future for the world, Hyundai will continue its efforts to introduce zero-emission vehicles equipped with advanced hydrogen fuel cell technologies and electric vehicles. You can find more information about Hyundai Motor and its products at: http://worldwide.hyundai.com Where http://globalpr.hyundai.com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wwd.com/business-news/business-features/hyundai-motor-restyle-fashion-1234981819/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos