No dress code for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

In the roundup: No dress code will be enforced for the inaugural Saudi Grand Prix later this year, contrary to reports reported elsewhere earlier this month.

In letter

No special dress requirements for the Saudi Arabian GP

Male and female visitors to the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in December will not be subject to a dress code on the Jeddah Corniche Circuit or in public places around the city, according to RaceFans.

This follows reports claiming that a strict minimum standard of dress would be imposed at the event, requiring participants’ outfits to have long sleeves and long pants or skirts below the knee. Visitors will be advised that they can dress the same as they would for other races in the region, such as the Bahrain Grand Prix and the recently added race in Qatar.

Citizens of Saudi Arabia are generally required to dress conservatively. The women wear a long black coat called an abaya which only shows their hands and face; some also wear a veil. The men wear a traditional dress known as a thawb and a headdress. The requirement for foreign women to wear an abaya was relaxed in 2019.

Ayrton Senna’s father dies

Milton Senna, father of three-time Formula 1 world champion Ayrton Senna has passed away, according to the family’s official Instagram account. He was 94 years old.

Formula 3 offers tests to four women

Formula 3 will extend testing possibilities to four riders at Magny-Cours next month. W-Series drivers Nerea Marti and Irina Sidorkova will drive on November 9, and Iron Dames duo Doriane Pin and Maya Weug – the latter also a member of the Ferrari Driver Academy – will drive the next day.

“This F3 test is part of a larger diversity plan, with the aim of allowing more female drivers to join our championship in the near future,” said Bruno Michel, CEO of F3. “Today, it is still not easy for women to access the FIA ​​single-seater pyramid. We want to help change that.