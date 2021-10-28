Connect with us

Fashion

No dress code for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Published

57 seconds ago

on

By

 


In the roundup: No dress code will be enforced for the inaugural Saudi Grand Prix later this year, contrary to reports reported elsewhere earlier this month.

In letter

No special dress requirements for the Saudi Arabian GP

Male and female visitors to the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in December will not be subject to a dress code on the Jeddah Corniche Circuit or in public places around the city, according to RaceFans.

This follows reports claiming that a strict minimum standard of dress would be imposed at the event, requiring participants’ outfits to have long sleeves and long pants or skirts below the knee. Visitors will be advised that they can dress the same as they would for other races in the region, such as the Bahrain Grand Prix and the recently added race in Qatar.

Citizens of Saudi Arabia are generally required to dress conservatively. The women wear a long black coat called an abaya which only shows their hands and face; some also wear a veil. The men wear a traditional dress known as a thawb and a headdress. The requirement for foreign women to wear an abaya was relaxed in 2019.

Ayrton Senna’s father dies

Milton Senna, father of three-time Formula 1 world champion Ayrton Senna has passed away, according to the family’s official Instagram account. He was 94 years old.

Formula 3 offers tests to four women

Formula 3 will extend testing possibilities to four riders at Magny-Cours next month. W-Series drivers Nerea Marti and Irina Sidorkova will drive on November 9, and Iron Dames duo Doriane Pin and Maya Weug – the latter also a member of the Ferrari Driver Academy – will drive the next day.

“This F3 test is part of a larger diversity plan, with the aim of allowing more female drivers to join our championship in the near future,” said Bruno Michel, CEO of F3. “Today, it is still not easy for women to access the FIA ​​single-seater pyramid. We want to help change that.

Announcement | Become a supporter of RaceFans and go ad-free

Social media

Notable posts from Twitter, Instagram and more:

Announcement | Become a supporter of RaceFans and go ad-free

Happy birthday!

Happy Birthday to D Winn, Nixon, Vinicius Antunes, Zahir, Doance, Eggry, Dimaka1256 and Roger Camp!

If you want a birthday cry, let us know when yours is through the contact form or by adding to the list here.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.racefans.net/2021/10/28/racefans-round-up-28-10-4/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: