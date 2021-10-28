The knit and fringed dress are two of the biggest fashion trends of winter 2021

There are several types of dressers for fall 2021. You’ve got the person who is embracing re-emerging fashion with vigor (Bring the colors! Prints! Textures!), The one who isn’t ready to give up their WFH sweatshirts, and the individual falling somewhere in the middle. The latter is probably the most on the style spectrum that you want to be comfortable, but you also want to dress up when the occasion calls for it. This season, it’s easier than ever to fuse cozy and dressy via the biggest fall 2021 fashion trends like sheepskin jackets, knit dresses, faux fur and Fair Isle sweaters.

All of the aforementioned functional staples not only envelop you in that much-desired warmth when temperatures drop, but they’re also available in the season’s biggest colors and prints. Take the dusty pink Altuzarras off-the-shoulder knit ensemble or the Victor Glemauds striped ensemble. (The second easily works as a WFH outfit and an outgoing look, especially when worn with Mary Janes.) Meanwhile, a classic Fair Isle sweater by Paco Rabanne, which conjures up images of hot toddlers and ski chalets, is instantly upgraded with a pair of Loewe Pleated Buckle Booties.

If sweaters and boots don’t signal a party outfit, however, fear not. Fringes, checks, stripes and graphic prints are also on trend for the season and you can make them part of a party ensemble. Just take a look at Givenchy’s semi-sheer, braided dress, Alexandre Vauthiers fringed mini dress, or Thebe Magugus’ artistic masterpiece (all pictured below) to know that maximalism and extravagance are alive and well. And, so you don’t forget winters on the horizon, Coach’s functional outerwear (which showcases a trendy detail like shearling) will save the day.

To sum up, this season’s biggest fall fashion trends are ambitious yet wearable and ready to go. If you don’t know where to start, let yourself be guided by TZR’s fall fashion shoots. Shop the exact looks below for easy replication, whether you’re heading to the office or getting ready for the holiday season.

Comfortable knit dresses and sets

If you intend to wear stylish and comfortable holiday wear, take a look at all the knit outfits and dresses available this season. Altuzarras off-the-shoulder blushes are flirty but suited to the weather, or you can rock your winter whites early via the Salvatore Ferragamos mohair midi dress. If you’re hesitating between sneakers (comfy!) Or heels (cute, but not that comfy), go in the middle with a heeled boot from Coperni.

On Sabah (left): Salvatore Ferragamo dress, Samuel François earrings, Coperni boots. On Laura (right): Altuzarra dress and hat, Chelsea Paris shoes

Artistic prints

(+) Louis Vuitton clothing and boots (+) Thebe Magugu clothing, Coperni boots (+)

The easiest way to go full speed ahead on the maximalist fashion train is to fill your wardrobe with abstract prints and designs that make a splash. To keep your ensemble from feeling too busy, team your outfit with a pair of neutral-toned shoes.

Plaid

On Sabah (left): Dior clothes and earrings. On Laura (right): Wales Bonner cardigan, Sacai skirt.

This pattern is totally fresh when paired with a bustier top and matching pants. Since fall weather lends itself to layers, a crisp sleeveless button-down shirt adds an extra dose of intrigue to this Dior checkered outfit.

Fringe

This stringy detail is all the rage on Instagram and matches fashion’s love for anything Western-inspired. Go for an all-or-nothing approach instead of having subtle fringe details on the sleeves of a jacket or on a bag, go for a shimmering dress with full fringes. Metallic accessories are essential to transform this look into a party outfit.

Sheepskin coats

Whether you just want a fur trim or wholeheartedly embrace the sheepskin look, this material is sure to keep you warm for the rest of the season. Coachs brown-tan outerwear lends itself to pairing with a variety of pieces, like a cream-colored cable-knit sweater from Sacai and a yam-colored skirt from Ulla Johnson.

Fair Isle Sweaters

On Laura (left): Paco Rabanne sweater, Levis jeans. On Sabah (right): MM6 Maison Margiela sweater, 6397 sweater (tied around the neck).

Spot the winter cabin and the hot chocolate vibes. What makes Fair Isle sweaters cool this season is How? ‘Or’ What you choose to style them. Jeans are an obvious choice while a bootie with a unique detail like this pleated design from Loewe is less predictable and, therefore, more fun. For a certified fashion-girl style hack, tie another sweater over your Fair Isle knit (and make sure it’s in the same color category to keep things concise).

Grooves

For fall 2021, stripes come not only in horizontal and vertical lines, but also in a slanted pattern, which catches the eye directly to your ensemble. Look for this style in a sleeveless tank top or an asymmetrical dress, which could be your next dynamic look in the office. If you still work from home, a matching knit top and striped shorts set will meet your desire for comfort. and style.

Fake fur

Like a good trench coat or a down jacket, a faux fur outerwear option has become a classic wardrobe staple in any trendy girl’s closet. This season, look for larger-than-life statement styles like Sportmax’s fuzzy red-brown option or the Pradas oversized raincoat with an unexpected yellow faux fur lining. What you wear underneath matters less, let the coat speak for itself.

On Sabah (left): Prada clothing and boots. On Laura (right): Sportmax coat, skirt and boots; Meryll Rogge bra and corset.

Models: Laura Azevedo & Sabah Koj

Photographer: Lelanie foster

Stylist: Rebecca Dennett

Hair: Junya Nakashima

Reconcile: Ashleigh Ciucci

Manicure: Aja Walton

Artistic director: Shanelle Infante

Reservations: Ariel bielsky

Fashion Vice-President: Tiffany reid