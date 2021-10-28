Fashion
The bride wears a special wedding dress for her blind husband
Kelly Anne Ferraro met her future husband in 2017, with mutual friends on the Jersey Shore. Kelly knew Anthony was blind – but soon learned that there was a lot more to him.
“Anthony didn’t have a cane or anything and nobody was guiding him,” Kelly told CBS News, adding that Anthony said he could see light outside, but nothing in it. inside. “So I was like, ‘Why isn’t anyone helping you?'”
“Kelly held onto me and helped me out the rest of the day,” Anthony told CBS News. “I was like, ‘This girl is amazing.'”
Kelly said it was their first “bonding experience,” but their first date came about a month later, when Anthony invited her to a premiere of the documentary. The film was talking Antoine fight against sighted opponents in high school. The athlete is not only a wrestler, but also practices judo and has trained for the Paralympic Games.
For the first date, Kelly wanted to do something special. So she got a new dress – one he could smell. “She said, ‘Well, he can’t see me, so I have to wear something that makes me feel good.’ And nobody ever thought of doing that, like ever, ”said Anthony.
“I remember my sister laughing at me because I was like, ‘I’m going to wear a velvet dress so he can smell it. “And she said to me, ‘This is so cheesy, he’s not going to smell your dress just because he’s blind,” Kelly said. “And I was like, ‘No he could! You don’t know.’ And that ended up being something that was so important to him. ”
After this first date, the couple became a couple. Anthony travels a lot for his judo tournaments, and Kelly has started to accompany him.
“My whole life changed when I met Kelly. I remember not being able to see anything when I traveled, you know,” he said. “She would describe to me these landscapes, visually, where she would paint these pictures in my head. And she literally became my eyes for the world.”
After about four years of dating, the couple tied the knot in Maine earlier this month. Before the wedding, Kelly wanted to do something special for Anthony again. So, she got a personalized wedding dress – one with many textures, so that he could “see” while feeling.
“I really want something that is a full experience for Anthony,” Kelly recalled. Kelly’s friend recommended a bridal boutique in Greenpoint, Brooklyn that makes sustainable dresses by recycling fabrics. Since she is “not a customer”, she was eager to go.
“I remember looking at her before she left and saying, ‘Kelly, is just going to be a princess today. Go have fun,'” said Anthony.
Kelly went to the bridal store with her mom and her dreams came true. She tried on a dress with velvet pom poms, embossed flowers and several fabrics. “When I looked up I started to cry,” Kelly said. “This is the dress I dreamed of.”
She also got a jacket to keep warm – and with long velvet tassels on the sleeves, Anthony had another tactile fabric to feel. “He was the real kicker,” said Anthony. “It was velvet, just like our first date.”
Like most newlyweds, Anthony had no idea what his bride’s wedding dress would be like. So when she met him at the altar, he was shocked.
“I was blown away. I started to cry. And it was like I could see Kelly. That was the best part, I could smell her dress.” he said.
Kelly said she was so excited about the dress that she showed it to him at the altar even before the ceremony began. “I was like, ‘Feel it!’,” She said.
“When I smelled the dress I just created this angel image in my brain, it was just beautiful,” Anthony said.
Kelly not only had the dress personalized for Anthony, but she also made sure the wedding location was accessible.
“Putting yourself in other people’s shoes I think it really helps,” Anthony said of people like Kelly. “But understanding everyone in life is different and going the extra mile to just think of that other person and try to put yourself in their experiences.”
