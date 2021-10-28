Bride wears tactile wedding dress for visually impaired groom to feel her beauty

American digital designer Kelly Ann has married her boyfriend Anthony S. Ferraro, a visually impaired para judo player. To make their wedding memorable, Kelly decided to wear a tactile dress inlaid with woven cotton flowers and lace so that Anthony could feel what she looked like. Kelly had her dress custom made for the occasion so that Anthony could perceive the beauty of his bride through the sensation. According to USA Today, Kelly knew Anthony loved the feel of soft fabrics and velvets. Speaking to USA Today, Kelly said that all the time in the aisle she was whispering to Anthony touch my dress, touch my dress. Kelly added that it made her happy to know that her husband could smell and appreciate her dress as much as she did.

The couple who first met in 2018 through mutual friends had their first date at the New York premiere of Anthony’s documentary A Shot in the Dark, which chronicles his journey as that blind wrestler and athlete. Kelly, for her part, has done more research on blindness and on those who can perceive light, like Anthony, USA Today reported.

Anthony posted the Instagram Reel which captured some of his wedding moments. The couple were seen walking down the aisle together after being declared husband and wife. The couple were seen surrounded by their friends and family. The wedding took place on October 2 and the couple were seen enjoying their first dance, while Anthony also sang with his electric guitar. The text of the TikTok video read: You can’t reach your full potential without that special someone. Anthony also described Kelly as his cameraman, best friend and criminal partner in the Reel shared on October 14.

Anthony told USA Today that Kelly is her eyes in this world, but to her having a dress made to measure so I can feel and touch it meant the world to me.

